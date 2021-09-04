His words are kind. They’re refreshing. They’re sincere.
For some years now, the IJ has been allowing area ministers to rotate writing weekly columns. It is interesting to read these pieces. They give us some insight into what it might be like to be in their congregations. They give us a glimpse of what they might have written for a Sunday sermon. After all, why shouldn’t a minister turn a sermon into an opportunity to reach well beyond his or her congregation with a little tweak here and there of a message?
To be transparent here, Chris Leonard is the minister of Rock Presbyterian Church, which my family and I attend. For the record, by the way, his columns are not typically a rehashing of a Sunday sermon. For those, you need to visit or watch via Facebook livestream.
His turn came Friday, and I had the pleasure of reading his column before the rest of you. In this day and time of great division among the masses, his words were truly a breath of fresh air as he reflected on the long weekend and those who labor. If you have not already done so, please give it a read.
I don’t say that simply because Chris mentioned this newspaper in his column. That was of his own doing, and as I said, all was sincere. I think Chris has discerned that with so much shouting, anger, angst, frustration and division surrounding us, just a word or two of appreciation might go a long way. It did, and it does.
For good reason, the COVID-19 pandemic is at the root of much of the angst and anger so many of us are experiencing. I am glad our children are past the school age, but have great concerns for our three grandchildren. Yes, every generation seems to vocalize its concerns about their children and grandchildren, and the world we are bringing them into or leaving to them. But I’m referencing the more immediate situation wrought by the pandemic.
I just don’t get some of the decisions being made and fear they are made more for political reasons — that’s votes and continued support for the person holding office — when they should be made with the health and well-being of our school children as the paramount concern.
Most of us would agree — and studies of how our kids fared in a COVID learning environment support this — that in-person learning is the absolute best for students of all ages. It’s logical, really, because in-person learning results in more genuine engagement. Students are better engaged with their teachers and each other. And in-person learning, the whole school experience really, helps with the development of social skills, which are already eroding thanks to cellphones, tablets and laptops.
But if in-person learning is our goal, then why did South Carolina and other states leave it up to the parents whether their kids would mask up in school, especially among those students below age 12 who cannot even get vaccinated if they wanted to? Sure enough, school after school after school has had to put the brakes on in-person learning and head back to the virtual classroom. For shame.
But I’ll take a cue from Chris Leonard’s column and simply thank the teachers and administrators who are enduring the roller-coaster ride. I’ll thank the parents who see the sense in making their kids wear masks, and not just on the school bus. I’ll thank the districts that are bucking the budget proviso, even though I’m basically a by-the-rules guy, and applying mask mandates. And I’ll thank all who are being as careful as they can be while navigating the pandemic, especially those who have said yes to the vax.