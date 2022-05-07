Ever get lost in recalling the years and things gone by?
It might be because we’re going through some things at home. And by “some” I mean a good bit. No, let me revise that. I mean a lot.
We want our children and grandchildren to love, not hate, us. When we’re gone, the Mrs. wisely points out, they’re gonna hate us if they have to sort through all that’s accumulated.
Let me make a confession here. I’m not a hoarder. I’m a sentimentalist. No, really, I am. Some of the little stuff doesn’t take up much room. At least not by itself. There’s the photo of Cathy Dunlap and me in a flower patch. She was, by my account, my first love. Granted, we were only 3 when the photo was taken, but I remember her. Probably because I hung onto that photo all these years. Sixty-one years, to be precise.
Hey, after all, we were cute. Drop by this Christmas and I’ll also show you the photos I kept of me on Santa’s lap. Talk about cute.
My sentimentality grew and expanded, much like my waistline. I have trinkets and other items from my childhood dating back to — well, come to think of it, to when I was born. There are the cards my parents received to congratulate them on my birth, a pair of baby shoes I’ve yet to hang from the rearview mirror, stuff from grade school, stuff from when as a kid our family lived in Thailand.
I still have a silver bracelet with my name engraved on it. I was 7 or 8 when I got it. It won’t even fit around my big toe. But I still have it, by golly.
Again, that’s the little stuff. We have a garage. A mower barely fits in it. Among other things, it contains boomerang furniture. You know what that is, right? We gave furniture to the kids when they moved out and the damn stuff came back. I’m fairly sure that our girls have been to the mountaintop and seen the mountain of things we have accumulated. As a result, they are minimalists, which explains why some things boomeranged.
But I can’t part with the porcelain Mother Mary statuette that sat atop my grandmother’s bedroom mantle in the old Virginia farmhouse she and my grandfather bought and lived in at retirement. The home was consumed by a fire in the early 1970s. The second floor essentially fell straight down. Somehow, the Virgin Mary, with her hands clasped in prayer, remained intact. Scorched, yes, but even some of the paint color remained.
There’s a plate and cereal bowl I have that somehow must not have been in that house at the time of the fire. I have fond memories of meals eaten on those simple pattern dishes. Among my fondest are when, as a kid, I stayed with my grandmother a couple of weeks during the summer after my grandfather had died.
We’d often have Swanson’s TV dinner meals in her den. I’d watch “The Lawrence Welk Show” with her and will admit to having some good memories of that. The tradeoff was I got to watch “Hogan’s Heroes,” “The Wild, Wild West” and some other favorites. During our TV time, when dinner was done, I often would put several scoops of Breyers Vanilla ice cream in a cereal bowl and top it off with M&Ms. Yes, plain and peanut. On special occasions, I’d carve a huge slab of homemade Angel Food cake with triple layer mocha icing to go with the ice cream. Never gained an ounce back then. I just gained 10 pounds writing about that memory.
There are other items that belonged to and conjure up warm and sometimes tearful memories of my parents. Plus, there are furnishings I grew up with. There’s the corner cupboard my parents bought at an antiques show. I remember the year and location of its purchase because I was with them at the time.
It’s true, you know. You can’t take it with you and, in a sense, you really cannot go home again. Many of these things can and will be sold. Some will be donated. Isn’t it nice that someone else can and will use them? Some will be looked at one more time and then torn up or burned. No need to burden the kids with all that.
They’re just things, right? We don’t really need them in order to recall the years and things gone by.