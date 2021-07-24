Fresh off the festival circuit, we should all be doing happy dances — and not because kids have returned to school.
But it’s really hard to do a happy dance these days when your inbox includes an email from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control that notes more than 90% of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths recorded last month in our state were among unvaccinated people.
Now, as logical as it might seem that the deaths and positive cases would belong to the unvaccinated among us, what is not logical is that we are experiencing a surge and have rolled out the welcome mat to the delta variant.
How’s that?
It’s simple, really. Were we the true patriots we claim to be in the Palmetto State, we’d have done the right thing, and in droves. We’d have headed to the hospital or corner drug store as soon as we were eligible, rolled up our sleeves and accepted a little pinprick. We would have gotten vaccinated with one of the several vaccines available, and we’d have done so for any number of reasons.
For our own health and well-being.
For the health and well-being of our family members.
For the health and well-being of our co-workers.
For the health and well-being of fellow church members.
For the health and well-being of those who work in the stores and restaurants we frequent.
For the health and well-being of total strangers.
But no. Instead of being able to pat ourselves on our collective backs because, taking a chapter from our history, we fought like hell against a tyrannical king and significantly reduced the deaths and number of positive cases, we get this data representing June in the great Palmetto State:
Of the 5,344 cases reported and in which vaccine status could be determined, 93% were considered not fully vaccinated.
Of the 243 COVID-related hospitalizations reported and, again, in which vaccine status could be determined, 86% were considered not fully vaccinated.
And now for the deaths. Of the 39 COVID-related deaths reported and in which vaccine status could be determined, 90% were considered not fully vaccinated.
Now I ask you, what’s the logical conclusion you can draw from this information? Is it that vaccinations might prevent you from being among DHEC’s next statistical report or that vaccinations are highly effective in preventing the spread of the COVID virus?
A cartoon making the rounds recently seems to provide the answer well and succinctly. It depicts a little girl addressing her mother.
“What’s that mark on your arm, Mama?”
“It’s my smallpox vaccine scar.”
“Why don’t I have one?”
“Because it worked.”
There’s an adage among those of the Christian faith: Pray like it all depends on God; work like it all depends on you.
In other words, it’s well and good to pray you and others do not get the virus, but prayer coupled with what science provides in vaccines combines faith with wisdom. And it results in the best outcome the majority of times.