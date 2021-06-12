How many emails do you get a day?
If it’s anywhere near the volume many of us get at the IJ, I feel your pain. If the number of emails in my inbox was instead $5 bills, I’d be out the door. In only one week.
Certainly many of the emails are relevant. Most people seem to prefer email over phone calls. I get it. Quick and easy. no fuss, no messy cleanup and certainly a great way to avoid small talk before getting to the point.
In this business, we get on so many email send lists that it’s a real head spinner. During the lead-up to November’s election, the emails far outpaced those expensive mailers we all got. Every time the Trump campaign came out with a new item to elicit a donation, there was an email. Banners, hats, signs, flags, shirts. Heck, he even had a double deck of Trump playing cards. Red and blue, which I found confusing. Red state? Blue state? Didn’t matter. I have plenty of cards. It just made me think of the game of Bridge, which I never learned. But for some reason, all that went through my head was “One no trump.”
Per usual, I digress. The point is there’s a veritable dumpster load of emails in my inbox. Daily. And this week, as I scrolled through to quickly trash the ones that mattered not, I had to pause. Surely this one was accidental. It was personally addressed to me, so the invitation had to be legit and sincere.
Now, I’m really not hung up on all the gender issues like some people are. Europe’s had unisex bathrooms a long time, and with no increase in male-on-female, female-on-male, male-on-male or female-on-female assaults. And unisex — gender-neutral, if you prefer — bathrooms makes it easier for either parent to tend to the needs of their infants or young children, no matter the gender. Heck, my mother took me into the women’s room many a time when I was a kid when my father wasn’t around to take me to the bathroom.
And I’m navigating the whole “identify as” world. Sure, at 63 it’s a bit novel to me, but again, I’m not getting hung up on the issue. I have gay friends, transgender friends and friends who have struggled a long time with their identity.
That said, I wasn’t quite ready for this email.
The subject line, “You’re invited!” certainly got my attention. I love invitations. Unless I have to bring a gift because it’s always tough picking out the right gift.
“Dear Richard, Sometimes you just need to talk in confidence to someone other than your partner, friends, or family — someone who has been there (or is there right now) and understands the personal and professional challenges we face...”
Up to that point, I was right there with the message. So true, I thought, so true.
And then I read the last three words of that sentence: “...as ambitious women.”
Wait. Didn’t it start off as “Dear Richard?” I realize Johnny Cash sang about a boy named Sue, I know there are some names that work well for both males and females, but I’ve yet to meet a woman, much less an ambitious woman, named Richard.
Still, I continued reading. I was somewhat intrigued, yet perplexed how I wound up on this email list. Did the sender know I’ve worn more than one sequined dress outfitted with sufficient fake bosom that would do Dolly Parton proud? That was theater, folks. Theater.
“Our Circles of Women” are tight-knit groups of 8-12 women from your area that will help you through work challenges, push you to ask for that promotion or raise you deserve, and share common professional interests.”
I don’t know who these women are in the area, but if any of them are reading this I hope they’ll contact me and let me know if they’re comfortable with me joining. Purple seems to be a dominant color used in some of the email text and the accompanying “join” button. It is also the color of the Women in Leadership logo. The email was from SC WIL. I’m good with purple. Several of my shirts are purple. Even some socks and ties.
If I don’t hear soon from any of the 8-12 women in the area who are ready to support me, I guess I’ll have to click on the purple “join a circle” button.
Heck, after 22 years in Greenwood, not once have I been asked to join a church circle, nor have I been asked to consider membership in the Greenwood Woman’s Club.
And yes, that’s the name of it. One woman, possessive. Not plural possessive. But maybe there’s only one woman member? I wouldn’t know. I’ve never been asked to join.