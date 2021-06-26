In just a couple of weeks we can all show just how unified we can be. We can be colorblind.
How’s that? Easy. Come to Uptown Greenwood July 9 and 10 and you’ll see. And hear.
Now I know some of you think it’s just too dang hot to be on pavement and concrete in the middle of July, but putting up with a little heat and sweat is a small sacrifice to make in order to enjoy some tasty brisket, pulled pork, chicken and all sorts of other goodies prepared during the Festival of Discovery.
If you dress appropriately (translation: minimally without inciting riot or getting arrested for indecent exposure), you can bear the heat and you can retreat to beat the heat. Where? ‘Neath the shade trees dotting Uptown, for one, area restaurants for another and where I plan to be with a degree of frequency, ‘neath the big tents where great music will be played. And yes, there will be fans to help move the July air.
Not convinced yet? Still think it’s too hot to eat, much less put up with a little glistening while listening? Fine. Wait until the evening comes and the heat’s dissipated.
For absolutely no cover charge, you can enjoy the lineup of great artists Gary Erwin has lined up for the 20th Greenwood Blues Cruise. They’ll be in Uptown venues and beneath the tents with three days of great music. At night it should be cooler, but the music will still be hot.
What’s this got to do with unity and being colorblind? Simple. People from every walk of life will be Uptown, unified for one or two things: the food and the music. More specifically, the blues speaks to being colorblind because the blues is owned by no particular race. Chicago blues, New Orleans blues and all points in between. Black artists and white artists. We’ll have folks from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Texas. Ready for this? We’ll even have a blues band from — gasp! — that Yankee state, Ohio. Oh, and a Blues Cruise frequent flyer, Robert Lighthouse, hails from Sweden.
You want some humor in some of the music? Check out the Rev. Billy Wirtz from Florida. He’s one of the Jackson Station throwbacks who’s returning to Greenwood for this event. Those of us in our 60s can appreciate the truth in his song “What I Used To Do All Night.” Take no offense, please, but I do hope he performs “Mennonite Surf Party” when he’s here. Not sure if The Pantry Shoppe would sponsor him, but maybe. Elvis fans out there will want to request “The Visitor.” That’s all I’ll say about that, but you’ll need a tissue.
If it’s a mix of Memphis soul and contemporary blues you want to hear, you definitely need to check out Roy Roberts. Like many artists in our region, Roberts grew up with and performed gospel music, thanks to his mother. A claim to fame was playing with the late Otis Redding. He even penned and cut his first song, “The Legend of Otis Redding,” following Redding’s death.
Liner notes with his latest CD, “Strange Love,” tell more of his story, including how Disco nearly derailed artists like himself, but he kept going. He went country for a time, returned to gospel and returned to playing the blues in the 1990s. I suspect he’s got quite an interesting life story to share, and I hope he does just that in between songs. And I hope he’ll give us some of his best gospel, sprinkled in with the blues.
A couple of other artists from this year’s lineup that I’ve been checking out and enjoying include Blues Deluxe, a band from our state’s Midlands. Look, if the title song doesn’t say “blues” to you, nothing will. OK, I’ll allow that it could be a sad country song too, but it’s not. No doubt they’ll perform “Bad Women, Good Whiskey.”
You’ll want to check out the vocals of Tiffany Pollack. I’ve enjoyed her “Bayou Liberty” CD. She has two night performances, which means a couple of her songs should be before an age-appropriate audience. Nothing raunchy, mind you, and nothing your middle-schooler probably hasn’t heard already. “Sassy Bitch” says it all, but it’s a good song. She flies right out the gate with the first song, “Spit on Your Grave.” And a funny number is “Crawfish and Beer.” Straight up good stuff.
Well, here’s hoping this helps whet your appetite, if nothing else but for lots of good music. It’ll be good gathering once again for what would have been a spectacular weekend last year. The year’s anticipation will only make it better — unified, colorblind and, I hope, fully vaccinated by now.