How dare private businesses change their brand appearance.
How dare professional sports teams change their names.
How dare Disney put Minnie Mouse in a blue pantsuit.
Unless you have a famous maple syrup face, Minnie Mouse, a Native American football team logo or favorite dancing M&M tattooed on your body somewhere, you really ought not say a whole lot about this. Certainly not as much as Tucker Carlson has said.
Imagine the poor guy from the Darlington Raceway infield who for years sported his STP No. 43 tattoo on his back. Maybe he’s a collector’s item now the same way product packaging and signage from years ago are, to some, valued treasures.
These companies are fully within their rights to alter, update, modify and even eliminate aspects of their branding. They can do so in response to concerns that their old logos are outdated or even offensive in a new day and age. They can do so because — well, because they want to.
Even leggy, busty and completely ill-proportioned Barbie has taken on some new looks and new professions to keep up with the times. Don’t like it? Then don’t buy the dang thing.
Joe Camel took his last cough many years ago because the cigarette manufacturer came under attack for what was seen as a means of luring youngsters into the cadre of smokers.
Minnie Mouse shedding her dress for pants? Gasp! You’d think it rose to the level of Putin invading Ukraine the way some people reacted. They must not realize that many of the Disney classic characters have evolved. So too did Dagwood Bumstead, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and a host of other cartoon characters. And think about it. They’re just cartoon characters. It’s not as if someone ditched the Stars and Stripes for a white flag.
Sure, I get the nostalgia. Many of us grew up pouring Aunt Jemima syrup on our pancakes and thought nothing of it. Many of us who are as European as Sir Walter Raleigh (another tobacco reference there for your pleasure) do the tomahawk chop and make “Indian” war sounds at a Braves game. Granted, “Washington Football Team” isn’t much of a name, but if the owners think it’s time to ditch the Redskins moniker out of respect to Native Americans, so be it. Sell your collectibles and get over it. You also have the option of withdrawing your fan status.
As a TV talking head noted Friday morning, whether the female M&M is wearing pumps or heels, the M&M will taste the same. Besides, if you have some sort of creepy attraction to the candy cartoon character, you have as big a problem as, say, Tucker Carlson.
By the way, I think I still have some of those Hardee’s California Raisin characters. If anyone’s interested.