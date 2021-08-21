Sorry to beat the proverbial dead horse, but it’s all because we want to keep you around as long as possible. And not just as subscribers and readers. We genuinely care.
That’s why the Index-Journal is doing its level best to share pertinent information as the COVID-19 pandemic runs its course. A very long course at that, considering you and we likely thought or at least hoped we were close to bidding it adieu earlier in the summer. But then along came delta, and it dawns on us — c’mon, a little humor helps in times like these — that we’re hardly out of the woods yet, that children are even more at risk of illness and even death, that there’s work yet to be done to tamp down the number of positive cases and deaths.
The pertinent information comes in the form of stories, both local and those we share from elsewhere in the state, nation and world. It also comes in the form of data. Data is important, but it’s also important to remember that in this case data represents real people.
It’s often easy to lose sight of that fact, but we hope it’s not lost on you with today’s launch of local data provided by Self Regional Healthcare.
Page 3A of today’s edition contains a graphic that we hope gives readers perspective on the virus and, yes, we unabashedly hope it will serve to change the minds of people who are choosing not to get vaccinated.
Look at the numbers and remember that they represent people. Clearly, the majority of people who are in the ICU and on a ventilator are among those not fully vaccinated. Yes, even those who have received full vaccines can contract the virus, especially the more aggressive delta variant, but they represent a much lower number comparatively.
Self will report its numbers each Tuesday and Friday. We’ll share them on social media and in our Wednesday and Weekender editions.
Please, don’t glaze over the chart. It’s not just a graphic with numbers. It’s a representation of your community, of our community.
As a community, we can do better. We owe it to each other to combat this virus with all that’s at our disposal, from face masks to vaccinations.