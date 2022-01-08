You’d have to be a regular to understand it, but walking into Flynn’s on Maxwell is sort of like watching the old TV sitcom “Cheers.”
It’s not that there’s anyone you’d identify as Norm or Cliff or Frasier. And certainly none of the staff has a Sam, Diane, Carla, Woody or Rebecca doppelganger.
Flynn’s is where everyone — the regulars, at least — knows your name. Not just your name, mind you, but where you live, what you do, who your spouse is — so it’s always a best bet to only go there with your significant other and not the other significant other — and so forth.
Birthday celebrations have been known to break out at Flynn’s, along with other excuses to gather and socialize. It’s not a sports bar, mind you, but rest assured if Clemson is playing, the TV’s tuned to the game. Or maybe there’s a golf tournament on. Rarely is the TV volume up. It’s background so people can socialize while keeping up with some sporting event. Flynn’s is also a popular place for combining musical entertainment with the gathering of friends.
And while Debbie Flynn is a mainstay and husband Dan is there as he can work around his regular job, there’s one other member of the Flynn family who has been as much a part of Flynn’s as its owners: Mylo.
Enter with a hat and you’d likely get a bark or four from Mylo. Not a menacing, I’m-gonna-eat-you-up bark, but more like a hey-take-that-hat-off-so-I-can-tell-who-you-are bark. Hang an open pocketbook on your chair and you can bet Mylo would find his way over there and take something out, especially if it’s paper.
A good judge of character, too. Mylo never actually went after anyone, but boy he could and did keep a wary eye on some people who entered the store. None of the regulars, mind you, but he would typically lift his head and check out whoever entered. He might rest his head again on his paws, but frequently Mylo would get up, head toward the door and greet many of us. And, of course, he’d visit table to table to see if anyone had anything good to share.
Mylo wasn’t much for conversation, but he’d certainly oblige if you wanted to stoop down and give the boy a good belly rub and scratch. For a big fella, he was fairly generous with the most gentle lick on the cheek. A sort of affirmation that like so many of the regulars, he too was your friend.
While being hugged by his owners, Mylo took his last breath at 1:20 p.m. Friday, exactly four months shy of his 10th birthday. Mylo had had some health issues lately. While already being treated for cancer, over the holidays he was diagnosed with a disease that destroys the platelets in his immune system. It was more than his fighting spirit could take.
Mylo couldn’t join you at the table for a beer or glass of wine and conversation, but his presence was always expected and wanted by many of us. Everybody knows his name, and he likely knew some of our names and not just our voices and scents.
At Flynn’s, we regulars will be sure to raise a toast to one of the very best friends who was also a regular. We’ll truly miss you, Mylo. You were a gentle and warm giant of a dog, a true example of mankind’s best friend.