Got a few things that come to mind lately, none of which warrant a full column.
There’s a TV station stationed — like that? — in Greenville. We tune in some mornings and often here that the station is “serving you with nine translators.”
That’s amazing. Granted, South Carolina has become quite the worldwide industrial attraction, with Fujifilm, Teijin, Michelin, BMW and a host of other big names having set up shop here, but does the station really need that many translators?
We Americans are lazy when it comes to speaking foreign languages; we snobbishly expect the rest of the world to learn and speak English as we do business. In a sense, having the nine translators is rather generous on the part of the station’s ownership. Just doesn’t strike me as necessary.
Hold on. Matt Hensley, managing editor, just suggested I Google “TV translator” for a little clarity. Golly by gosh, don’t I feel brainless. As Emily Litella, a character portrayed by Gilda Radner on “Saturday Night Live,” back when it was really good, would say, “Never mind.”
Let’s move on.
There’s a new four-legged addition to our family.
Since Porter joined us, there have been more frequent trips to the yard and a few trips to PetSmart. The other day, while going up and down aisles in search of things other than what I actually went to buy, I came across a most colorful display.
June is Pride Month. Businesses have been showing their support and finding ways to cash in on the month’s celebration with various products. Theme parks have special days set aside specifically for the LGBTQ community. Some cities host large parties and events in celebration of Pride Month. Rainbow flags are flown as a means of celebrating the LGBTQ community during the month.
But I really didn’t expect to see an array of pet outfits and toys celebrating Pride Month. I’m good with Pride Month. If you read last week’s column, “Man, I feel like a woman,” then you know that I have friends and acquaintances who, in addition to identifying as heterosexual, meet the criteria of the LGBTQ community.
I was just trying to figure out if the attire and toys were meant for LGBTQ dogs and, if so, how the owner knows the dog’s sexual orientation. I briefly pondered that, acknowledging that our new pup, a male, sometimes does to my leg what male dogs tend to do when they’re excited. But I’ve always chalked that up to dog instinct, not sexual orientation. Then I figured that if people can wear shirts, fly flags, sport bumper stickers and dye their hair in celebration of Pride Month, by golly they might want to outfit their dog accordingly. It’s not like the dog knows anyway. They’re color blind.
Oh, and if it turns out Porter is gay, that’s OK. I’ll show him unconditional love.
And then there’s this person who has taken to that platform of truth and justice known as Facebook to take issue with the Index-Journal and some of its staff. He’s not gonna win over too many people by referring to our boss as a bleached blonde, nor do I know what hair color has to do with what stories or opinions the paper publishes.
He refers to an editorial we ran earlier this week about the 600,000 COVID-19 deaths in America and our stance that, yes, President Trump could have done more to have kept the number of deaths well below that figure.
Now, to get an idea of where he’s coming from, he starts off thusly, and I’m quoting here, “the President — the real one the one not elected by mail in ballots days after Election Day...” He subsequently drops an F-bomb in his rant that includes the hair color reference.
But a day or two later, obsessed as he apparently is with the paper he despises, he took the paper to task over green space viewpoints. Our editorial Thursday largely supports the City of Greenwood’s city center master plan that could bring more green space to Uptown. He juxtaposes that with an earlier editorial that essentially laid out that property across from Greenwood High off Cokesbury Road will very likely get the green light from the city to build a subdivision, following the property’s annexation into the city limits.
“Index Journal wants green space — uptown — but where there is green space, across from the high school, Index Journal wants the woods gone and 200 houses put up — even though the community and the planning board are against it.”
By “community,” if he means those in nearby neighborhoods, then yes, many are opposed. We were just pointing out that a private landowner who wants to develop his property will likely get the go-ahead from the city because the city could use the property tax dollars it will collect and the county, as a whole, has a substantial housing need.
“Look I ain’t a psychologist but I have taken a few courses and I have a brain,” he went on to write.
That’s well and good, but there is a difference between the city’s Uptown property and private property owned by a developer. The green space across from the high school isn’t exactly a park, but Uptown will have plenty of foot traffic and events where expanded green space might be welcome.
He tops it off by claiming the paper, and its bleached blonde publisher, want to turn Greenwood into Greenville and the paper into a Greenville News. He writes: “It Ain’t Gonna Happen. Promise.”
There you have it. Greenwood doesn’t need to grow, doesn’t need to attract more well-paying jobs, provide housing that keeps people living in the community where they work and so forth.
Gotta wonder if he was also complaining when the bypass was built or when Gatewood, Chinquapin, Belle Meade, Forest Hills, Cherokee Hills, Wellington Green and other subdivisions took out some green space to provide homes for families who work here, get educated here, spend money here. Or when Emerald Road’s wooded land made way for Piedmont Tech and various industries.
Or ... oh, never mind. I ain’t a psychologist, but I have a brain.