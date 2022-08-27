Neighborhoods bear a certain fascination for me. How they look, their names and certain characteristics tend to get my attention.
There are some neighborhoods that remind me of a song by Eric Burdon and the Animals, which includes in the lyrics this little gem: “White houses in neat little rows, contrasting against the sky.” Or the song “Pleasant Valley Sunday” by The Monkees: “Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Sunday)/ Charcoal burning everywhere/Rows of houses that are all the same/And no one seems to care.”
And there are those neighborhoods in which the houses might not all look the same, but by golly, that mailbox had better meet a certain standard and, by golly, you will have your name on that box. Of course, the nameplate has to be to a certain standard while proper grammar does not. These neighborhoods typically label the home as, for example, “The Whiting’s.” Obviously the intent is to denote the home has at least a couple, if not a couple and their kids. In other words, it’s intended to be plural. But that would be “The Whitings.” No apostrophe needed here.
Now, if the intent is to denote possession of the home, it should read “The Whitings.’” More than one Whiting in the house and it is their house, a very, very, very fine house, with two cats in the yard. ... Oops. Sorry. Got caught up in lyrics again. Of course, I’d argue that in most cases, if the sign’s intent is to indicate possession, it should read “The Whitings’ and XYZ Bank’s.” But that would mess up the larger intent, which is to make the mailboxes and signs uniform. Unless every homeowner has a mortgage with the same bank, but that’s doubtful.
Another fascinating aspect of some neighborhoods is the names given them. We live in Forest Hills on the north side of the county. It has hills. It has trees. Even when some trees have either fallen or had to be taken down out of necessity.
But there is a neighborhood in the county that includes a particular species of tree in its name. Only, there’s not a one of those trees standing. In fact, as is often the case in creating neighborhoods, I think every tree was mowed down, plowed up and disposed of to make way for the houses and streets.
There’s another neighborhood, if that’s even really the correct term in this case, that’s cropping up in the county. It too occupies a spot where there once were trees and overgrowth, a buffer of sorts between another neighborhood and a roadway.
I found it fascinating to see signage that touts it as “Unique and upscale living.” What is unique about row after row of townhomes that look exactly alike as you pass by? It looks more like a crop than a neighborhood. And just how upscale is it to live in look-alike townhomes just off a busy roadside? It is unique, I suppose, in that the subdivision is designed for older, retired adults. To me, upscale would indicate there’s at least a clubhouse facility, a pool, a pickleball or shuffleboard court or something.
As one who actually qualifies to live there, I would be worried that as the mind goes I’d have difficulty discerning which townhouse I lived in.
Maybe they allow you to ID your home like many of us identify our suitcases when traveling. Nothing worse than a stream of black suitcases going round and round at the airport carousel and trying to figure out which one is yours. So, tie something uniquely yours to the handle for quick recognition.
Lighted flashing numbers on rooftops might do the trick, but would likely be frowned upon. Wait. How about a less obtrusive solution, a mailbox with a flashing lighted sign that reads “The Whitings.” No apostrophe needed.
Maybe the place should have been named Pleasant Valley.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.