A couple of songs keep rolling through my head as Sunday approaches. No, not a hymn. Although that would be appropriate, my ministers would say.
“Ballad of Paladin” from the TV series “Have Gun — Will Travel” is one. “Life in the Fast Lane” is the other.
Why those two particular songs?
Because in our great state of South Carolina — the state where we can proudly claim we have surpassed 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths and where we will no doubt claim more as we make mask-wearing by unvaccinated kids in school an option — we have two new fine laws in the books that go into effect on Sunday.
Those of us with CWPs — that’s concealed weapon permits — can now proudly strap one on as we venture out. No need to conceal that weapon any longer.
While the new law takes effect on Sunday, I’m fairly certain you still won’t be able to put on your Sunday best, holster up your favorite sidearm and head to your favorite spot in your favorite pew.
Other than that, and other than where it might be posted, you are free to have gun and travel within the state. But why wear only one sidearm? It’s hard not to think of open-carry as a fashion statement as much as it might be considered preparation for self-defense.
There’s a tendency toward having symmetry in the way we dress. Two earrings. Tie straight down the middle of the shirt. Both sleeves rolled up. Shoes and socks that match. Why not do like they did in the ole West and balance the wardrobe with a pair of sidearms when heading out to shop? Nothing screams fashion like seeing a man or woman with a pair of shiny .357s on either hip, snuggly holstered in smooth leather and bejeweled by a row of polished brass rounds of ammo. And the fashionista will top it all off with matching ARs strapped diagonally over the shoulders, meeting just so in the middle of the back, their barrels extending at equally perfect heights above the shoulders’ outermost points.
Have gun — will travel.
Now if you happen to strap a few sidearms before heading out on a leisurely Sunday drive, bear in mind that the other law also kicks in tomorrow morning.
As of Sunday, the left lane is designated as the passing lane only. Well yes, it’s really always been the lane for passing, but you know how that goes. You’re a lawmaker tooling on I-20 or I-26, late for your committee meeting at the Statehouse and some slowpoke is in your way, possibly preventing you from being able to weigh in on important state matters, such as what shape the fronds on the state flag’s Palmetto tree should be or which shade of indigo the flag’s field should be.
What’s the solution? Well, once you get to Columbia you cobble together some legislation that really, really means the left lane is for passing, that’s what. And then you get that piece of legislation passed. Maybe even before settling on important state flag matters.
OK, so the law is not intended to make speeding legal, but it’s hard not to see it that way. If traffic in both lanes is heading at the precise speed limit, then really everyone’s obeying the law, right? But we’ve all been there. Boxed in and needing or wanting to get around the driver who seems oblivious to nearby traffic. Sometimes you’re needing to pass someone who’s going just a tad under the speed limit and you have somewhere to be, like the airport. You want to zip around them, get back in the right lane and catch your exit.
Let’s not forget public safety vehicles. The driver going at or below the speed limit in the left lane could prevent an ambulance, fire truck or state trooper from getting to a wreck scene up ahead.
Anyway, it’s long been known and long been posted that slower traffic should keep right. That means even if you’re driving 65 mph in the left lane in a 65 zone, you’re supposed to get the hell out of the way if someone else is on your tail and trying to get by you. If it’s a speeder, you can only give them a salute and hope you see them sidelined down the road, a state trooper peering in the driver’s window.
But we needed the law so that, you know, lawmakers could feel like they did something else great. That, and they’d now have the law on their side, so to speak, when they’re hauling it to Columbia.
Life in the fast lane.
You know, my ministers might wind up smiling after all because thinking about all those folks openly carrying weapons and all those folks flying down the fast lane does bring to mind a hymn.
Anyone want to join me in a chorus of “Nearer, My God, to Thee?”