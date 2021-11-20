In many homes this coming Thursday, myriad traditions will take place, such as watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Westminster dog show. Traditions will include certain tableware and, of course, certain must-have foods.
But another tradition often carried out is when all who are gathered take time to share what they are thankful for with the passage of the year, from one Thanksgiving to another.
And this year, it might be a good idea to get a jump start on that Thanksgiving Day tradition well before you sit down to feast, because those who are able to gather no doubt have plenty to be thankful for, and should share those thoughts.
Since March 2020, there has been much to cause us all angst. Sadly, there will be vacant seats this year, seats once occupied by Mom or Dad, Grandma or Grandpa, Aunt Mary, Uncle Joe — family members who succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Be thankful for their lives and for what time you were able to share with them, but also be thankful for those, including yourself, who either survived the pandemic or were fortunate enough not to be stricken with it at all.
Be thankful we live in a country where the perils of the pandemic have been and can yet be addressed, a country that has made vaccines readily available and accessible.
Be thankful that somehow our nation continues to plod on past one of its most troubling chapters in history, which occurred Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. But be prayerful that we can and yet will heal from the deep political chasms that divide us.
Be thankful that while tattered and battered, we still have a democratic framework and that it will enable us to return to a time when civil discourse and compromise guided our elected leaders through difficulties.
If you are able to provide food for family, now and at Thanksgiving, be thankful, despite the rising costs wrought by causes on multiple levels. Be thankful, be grateful and be considerate of others. Perhaps you will share some of your bounty, either at your own table or by helping those agencies whose mission is in meeting the needs of others.
If you are able to provide sustenance for your family and others, chances are you are also gainfully employed or well situated in your retirement. Be thankful for that, be grateful that your employer has not been so adversely affected by the pandemic that it necessitated closing down the business or laying you and others off.
Certainly not all in the Lakelands will have much for which to give thanks, and it does us all well to remember that and do what we can, where we can, to change or better their plight. For where they are now might not be of their own doing. “There but for the grace of God, go I” rings all too true, certainly as the holidays arrive and certainly as this past year-plus has brought.
Be thankful, be grateful and by all means, please be kind to, thoughtful of others. Be compassionate. Be a reason others smile and have reason to give thanks.