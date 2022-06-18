It wasn’t the best year, 1978.
That was the last year my brother and Dad’s namesake, Charlie, and I would have with our father. Honestly, I don’t recall how or even if we did much for Father’s Day that year. He was already too sick with the cancer that was slowly claiming his life.
And then came Dad’s birthday, July 17. It was typical Eastern Shore of Virginia weather, hot and humid. Dad often relegated himself to the screened porch that faced the creek fed by the Chesapeake Bay that was just in view, perfect for watching the sun set over the bay while hooked to an oxygen tank. Dad probably dreamed of being out there again — still — on Neap Tide, the small sailboat he and Mother got.
The boat was a substitute for their bigger dream, which was to take to the waters of the bay, the Intracoastal Waterway and wherever they might choose for a few years. He didn’t get much time to be at the helm of Neap Tide, but we built some good memories on that little boat.
I gave Dad his birthday present, a thick, comfortable terry cloth bathrobe with his monogram on the chest pocket. He opened it and, with a tear and choking up on his words, asked why I had it monogrammed. He was resigned to the fact that his own sunset was imminent. Of course, I knew that too. I suppose the monogram was a way to hang onto Dad, which I did by keeping and wearing that robe for many years after he passed.
It was another summer day in August when Charlie was able to make the trip down from the Alexandria area to visit. He and I remember Dad all but yelling “Goodbye” as Charlie drove out from the country home driveway. He was weak, his lungs were weak; yet, he was loud enough for Charlie to hear what would be Dad’s final goodbye to him and, somehow, he knew that was the case.
It was Sunday morning on Aug. 13, less than a month after his 52nd birthday, that Dad exhaled his last breath in the downstairs guest bedroom of our home. I can still hear my mother’s cries of “Charlie!” that punctuated my sleep early that morning. I ran downstairs to the room and witnessed those final breaths.
That year was 44 Father’s Days ago. Twenty is too young to lose your father and 52 is too young for a father to die. It still hurts, but many good memories remain as well. I’ve been fortunate in the years since then as the father of two beautiful daughters I wish Dad had met. And they have expanded our family. Both are married and one has given me — us — three incredible grandchildren to love and enjoy.
There is much to be grateful for this Father’s Day, despite the loss of my own Dad, and while on Sunday I’ll think about him perhaps a bit more than I routinely do since his passing, I’ll also be grateful for what fatherhood has brought into my life.