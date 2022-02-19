Consuming Tide pods is a bad idea. Consuming podcasts, however, can be good. And, like anything else out there on the internet and in apps, take them for what they are.
If they pique your interest, speak to your beliefs, give you that few minutes of comic relief or apply to your hobbies or field of endeavor, then by all means give them a listen and decide if they are for you.
The beauty of podcasts is that they are available when you, the listener, are available. They’re convenient to listen to during an exercise regimen, while commuting and, as long as done safely, even in the shower.
And don’t make the mistake of thinking podcasts are only geared toward the younger generation or generations. I’m about to hit what I call my Beatles/McCartney birthday and Wendy and I both enjoy various podcasts. It might be debatable whether she’ll still need me, still feed me when I’m 64, but I suspect Wendy will continue listening to her podcasts in the coming years.
We both had the pleasure to meet another Wendy, this one a Greenville resident named Wendy Green, who is a contemporary of ours. She is host of “Hey, Boomer!”, a podcast she developed during — what else? — the pandemic.
In her own words, her vision for “Hey, Boomer!” is “to build a safe place where people come to learn, to grow, to be inspired, while also making the world a better place for themselves and for future generations.”
In a world filled with so much divisiveness, negativity, depression, hate, anger and angst, that alone is refreshing, isn’t it? Rather than attack and tear down, Wendy’s is about building up.
Wendy does more than crank out podcasts. She is a coach and blogger, coming from a diverse background that provides the real-life experience credentials needed for the tasks.
A computer programmer, a technical trainer, leader of a U.S. Expertise Center are part of her resume. She received a Certificate in Change Leadership from Georgetown University, developed onboarding programs, worked with managers on leadership skills and has coaching certifications.
One of Greenwood’s own will be on her show Feb. 28. Dr. Bob Saul, a regular columnist on our Viewpoints page, author of several books on parenting, pediatrician and former associate of Greenwood Genetic Center, will discuss his advocacy for children on Wendy’s show. Interested? Visit heyboomer.biz for more. If you have a smartphone, you have access to podcasts. They’re really easy to download and add to your library of apps.
Longtime residents of Greenwood County who were here in the heyday of Jackson Station, if you haven’t tried out a podcast yet, you’ll want to add this one. In fact, you might as well plan to add both of these podcasts because while Wendy Green’s podcast is aimed at Boomers, chances are you who experienced Jackson Station live are Boomers.
Daniel Harrison, professor of sociology at Lander University, is the author of “Live At Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar,” released in early 2021.
The book chronicles the bands and people who graced the old train station off U.S. 25 North at the north end of Greenwood County, and it includes details of the tragedy that unfolded in the parking lot during the dark morning hours of April 7, 1990, and led to Jackson Station’s demise.
That book has now led Harrison to launch his “Inside Jackson Station” podcast. Find details at insidejacksonstation.com, but hurry.
The first batch of podcasts launched on Wednesday and fresh material is due out this coming week. And if you think it’s just Harrison reading chapters of his book, you’re wrong. You should already have the book. With the help of Palmer Media, the podcast takes you inside Jackson Station with Harrison’s insights, but also through interviews with artists who performed there.
Bob Margolin, Sensible Pumps members Mattie Phifer and Catherine Brickley, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz and others will be on the show, and you’ll hear some of the music that bounced off the walls at Jackson Station and entertained so many hundreds of people through the years.
This will be the first season for the podcast, scheduled to wrap up in early March. Not all podcasts are or even need to be daily. Breaking it into seasons will allow Harrison time to plot out and set up interviews, but there’s little doubt that like many of those binge-watchables on Netflix, Jackson Station fans will be eager to enjoy each season.
I know a handful of you fellow Boomers out there who yet cling to your flip phones. You can still do that, so long as you have a computer or tablet that lets you download and use music and podcast apps. But I’d still suggest you consider the smartphone so you have even greater flexibility in when and where you listen. It’s a part of the brave new world that isn’t bad, even for Boomers.