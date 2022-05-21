For years, it’s been sheer pleasure waking up next to Dave.
His voice is firm, reassuring, rhythmic. Most times, he was audible even while showering.
Occasionally, he would even brighten the morning with a warm “happy birthday” or a “happy anniversary.” Those went well with that first cup of coffee, even though at times his music selections were not always the best complement to the start of the day.
Dave’s sunny disposition provided that bright spot, even when he gave a check of the weather and shared that there would be rain or some chilly temps.
Despite his being a “Yankee” from up Minnesota and Wisconsin way — Packers fans can be so annoying, can’t they? — it was easy to welcome Dave into the home. In fact, even though it went beyond our Southern comfort, it was OK to share Dave with so many others who also welcomed him into their bedrooms and homes in the morning.
We’ll no doubt miss his voice sharing with us the day’s top stories in the Index-Journal, giving us a heads up on which stories we wanted to peruse first.
Now, however, it is time to prepare for the Great Resignation. Dave’s resignation, that is, at the end of this month.
Those morning wakeups won’t be the same. Birthdays, anniversaries and even the weather won’t be the same. Instead, some duo from Texas will be the voices and their choice of music to hear.
And gone will be the rapid redial attempts to be the seventh caller. Never understood why seven was the magic number, either.
It will be quite a change for many of us not waking up next to Dave soon. Perhaps, however, some of us will get to share some special moments elsewhere with Dave, maybe even on the grass. He doesn’t mind a foursome, but you have to play fast.
Dave’s retiring, but he’s not into having parties thrown on his behalf. After all, he’s generally accustomed to going it alone on the job. He’s not into long goodbyes, but has been known to give a firm handshake and even a firm hug.
Don’t let that exterior fool you, though. Dave’s a sentimental ole cuss. He’ll miss everyone whose homes he has been in for 19 years. You might not see it and he might even be able to disguise it behind the mic, but there’s a good chance he’ll shed a tear or two on May 31 when he signs off.
That’s OK. After all, after being in so many of our homes, bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens for nearly two decades, he’s gotta have a soft side, right?
We’ll miss you, Dave, the voice of the Lakelands’ favorite radio station. Keep on the Sunny side, will ya?
