It’s been two weeks since Uptown was shut down for a fantastic three-day weekend that incorporated plenty of pulled pork, brisket, chicken, hash, turkey legs, rides, slushies (including some made with wine), ice cream, funnel cakes, brews and blues.

Was it hot? Yes, but at least not as hot as it got this past week across much of the nation. Last weekend had that kind of South Carolina heat that feels like God draped a blanket over you just to ratchet up the temp and humidity a bit. So, it could have been worse during the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise. As hard as that might be to believe.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.