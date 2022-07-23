It’s been two weeks since Uptown was shut down for a fantastic three-day weekend that incorporated plenty of pulled pork, brisket, chicken, hash, turkey legs, rides, slushies (including some made with wine), ice cream, funnel cakes, brews and blues.
Was it hot? Yes, but at least not as hot as it got this past week across much of the nation. Last weekend had that kind of South Carolina heat that feels like God draped a blanket over you just to ratchet up the temp and humidity a bit. So, it could have been worse during the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise. As hard as that might be to believe.
It seems each year the festival rolls around the question arises: Why in blue blazes does Greenwood have this festival at the top of summer when it feels like stepping onto the front porch of Hell? And each year the answer has to be shared multiple times, by us, by city staff.
When Greenwood landed the Festival of Discovery, it landed a Kansas City Barbeque Society event. All across this fair land of ours, KCBS has sanctioned barbecue competition events. To get in on the circuit, Greenwood had to snag the second weekend in July. Use it or lose it, in other words.
And use it Greenwood has for 21 fantastically successful years now. From a few teams essentially dotting one side of Main Street and a few blues artists performing on a small stage and in a few venues to a mega event that necessitated the rerouting of traffic away from the city central. Teams and vendors now crowd both sides of Uptown’s square and every venue that serves food and beverages hosts musicians for a full weekend of fun.
Gary Erwin, who has brought us a continuing flow of excellent musicians each of the 21 years, did it again this year. Gary never ceases to amaze me. The Blues Cruise isn’t his only gig, if you didn’t know. Not only does he line up the musicians and coordinate when and where they will play, he also performs under the stage name Shrimp City Slim. Gary also pulls together blues events in the Lowcountry, the Pee Dee and points in between. He’s traveled and performed in Europe to boot. And, by the way, he’s back here in September. He’ll be at Flynn’s on Maxwell the 15th and at Good Times on the 16th.
Gary always stays at Inn on the Square during the festival. We ran into him late Saturday night when we were headed back to our room there. Gary’s got a few years on me, but he was still going at full speed as the night and weekend neared the end. Sunday morning, he was up and headed out before 7 a.m., bound for home in Charleston and ready for another gig he had at 5:30.
I had some work to do too, but no long drive and certainly no gig that evening. I returned to the IJ office to file my final weekend column, read some copy and proof some pages before heading home.
That’s when it hit me. And kinda hard, too. This year, not only did I get a full dose of barbecue and blues, I also got a dose of COVID. Of course, I alerted folks I’d been in contact with, including Gary. He’s fine, as are the musicians I enjoyed meeting and talking with over that weekend. That’s certainly a relief. While the symptoms were and have been relatively mild — something akin to a bad bout with the flu — there’s some residual effects I’m hoping to shake soon. There’s a cigar that’s been calling me, but I haven’t been able to answer.
Hey, if you did make it to the festival and took in any or many of the great musical acts, I do hope you did two things. I hope you tipped and I hope you bought some CDs.
You see, these performers’ livelihoods really do depend not only on securing gigs — and yes, they are paid to play — but also on tips and the sale of music to supplement their expenses. You know how high gas prices were two weeks ago, right?
Sure, live shows are the best with these folks, but having their CDs is a great way to relive the memories of a fun weekend. Plus, it gives you an opportunity to share their music with family and friends, which might grow the fan base. Heck, I’m listening to some Johnny Burgin, Studebaker John and Tom Craig as I write this. Two weeks feels like yesterday right now.
And there’s something else to consider. You might never get to see them live again. Some of the artists who have graced our festival stage and venues have been launched into even greater success, signing with labels, touring big cities and even overseas. For example, as much as I’d like to see her return, I doubt we’ll ever get that saxy lady, Vanessa Collier, back here.
So don’t let those CDs get away. You might regret that more than you regretted not trying that barbecue parfait.
