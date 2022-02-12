Regular readers of his column know that Paul Crutcher has sidelined — temporarily, we hope — his twice-monthly “Off the Record” column that was usually centered squarely, if that’s even possible, on music.
He’s a busy guy going to trade shows and hawking some pretty cool retro shirts with ties to the Lakelands through a company owned by Sam Simchon. Paul might have left Greenwood for Florida to be with his bride, but that doesn’t mean he’s never back or never coming back.
Anyway, I filled in for him a couple of weeks back, asked him to write a column to let readers know he was taking a break and then threatened to continue filling in for him. Don’t worry; that’s not happening.
But we are a musical lot in the IJ newsroom. OK, several of us are. Wanda Rinker likes to reminisce about her childhood, so she often cranks up Big Band music. Oh. Wait. Sorry. That’s wrong. She’s a fan of 1960s and ‘70s tunes, with a healthy mix of other eras and genres. Let’s just say that our musical choices are probably as eclectic as we are as individuals.
The other day as I made the trek through Atlanta-like traffic to get to the office, I had Deep Tracks on SiriusXM playing. I got through about two songs since it typically takes 11 minutes to get to the office. The Atlanta reference was sarcasm, but there’s no font for that. Still, I’m amazed when people talk about heavy traffic in Greenwood.
OK, back on track and the music.
Anyway, on came this song that sound so familiar, yet so very different. I deliberately don’t look at the display screen sometimes as I like to guess what song is playing and by whom. I had to look. “Hey You,” a Pink Floyd classic from “The Wall” album had my attention.
Pink Floyd songs in bluegrass fashion? Yep. Luther Wright and the Wrongs was the band. Had to look them up and, if I can get away with it, some of their CDs might join my eclectic collection.
I like bluegrass music. I also like Big Band, even if I’m younger than Wanda. Hearing Wright and the Wrongs reminded me that among my collection is a CD a friend gave me years ago. Moody Bluegrass.
I’m telling you, even if you’re a purist, these artists have done justice by both bands. It’s downright amazing how they cover the Moody Blues or how Luther and his band cover Floyd. It’s even better, I dare say, than Dread Zeppelin. And that’s pretty cool stuff too.
So, as I tend to do, whether they ask or not, I cranked up some of those tunes in the office this week for my tolerant coworkers to hear.
Thursday night, Bob Simmonds texted me to tell me he had a surprise to share with me. Something he’d found on Spotify.
While surfing around and checking out Luther Wright and the Wrongs, Bob found a channel on Spotify, which apparently has a channel for just about any musical genre there is or that you can imagine. Or, perhaps, can even make up.
Sure enough, Bluegrass Covers is on there and what an interesting collection it has. I’ve only just begun checking it out — one of the perks of the job in writing these columns, I guess — but I bet even Wanda Rinker won’t mind that someone dared cover her beloved Don Henley with a bluegrass version of “The Boys of Summer.” That is absolutely one of my favorite songs to drive by and this bluegrass version, again, did it justice.
“Sweet Child O’ Mine?” Yup. It’s on there. Axl Rose might even give it a nod, if he’s heard it. The list of bands and songs many of us know and love are on this channel. It’s gonna take a while to get through them all, if that’s even possible.
If I get some spare time, I think I’m going to see what else is out there that I’m missing out on. I remember Wendy Carlos’ “Switched-On Bach” from years ago. A Moog synthesizer version of the classical composer’s pieces. ELO did some great blending of orchestra and contemporary music, but I’m wondering if, for example, there are hip hop groups that cover, say, The Beach Boys. Wonder if Motley Crue did covers of B.B. King blues classics. Or ...