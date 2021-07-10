Apparently my love for the Festival of Discovery and, in particular, the Greenwood Blues Cruise is widely known.
This past week I’ve had several emails from people, all pertaining to different topics, but they saw fit to say things such as “Hope you get your fill of barbecue and music.”
Maybe it’s because I might have missed one, possibly two, of the festival’s 20-year run. Maybe it’s because I’ve written a few columns and even some stories about it through the years. Maybe it’s because I’ve also authored some editorials related to the event. Or maybe it’s just that people have seen the photo of me on Facebook in which I’m sporting a pig’s snout around festival time.
But it’s true. I really think Greenwood has some great events and activities, but ranking up there as a favorite of mine is this weekend. I’ve watched it grow from a few teams in the barbecue competition and a few musicians for the Blues Cruise to the amazing array of artists that Gary Erwin brings here year after year.
There are more than a handful of artists I wish we could get back here, but they’ve likely outgrown our festival. That’s good for them, but my ears would enjoy being treated to their live music again. The Wiyos are a hands-down favorite.
A few of us, IJ’er St. Claire Donaghy included, reminisced about the Wiyo concert under the tent on the grassy knoll in front of what is now the law offices of Nicholson and Taylor. An ominous dark cloud approached, wind picked up and lightning split the sky. The Wiyos didn’t skip a beat. They simply unplugged and went acoustic. While we in the audience watched water rise over our shoes. We survived.
Not a blues fan? Maybe you oughta give it another shot. There are so many varieties. And with all the venues hosting so many artists, you can feel free to bounce from one to another and see — make that hear — what piques your interest.
Today is it. Your last chance to enjoy the 20th in 2021. Taste test some barbecue, brisket and hash. Enjoy an ice cream. Take the kids to their fun zone. And then tonight, arrange for a sitter for the kids and come back to check out the music. If you don’t have kids, all the better. I mean, all the better in the sense that you don’t have to worry with lining up a sitter at the last minute.
Hope to see you Uptown today. And tonight. Hersh, bring a cigar in case we run into each other.