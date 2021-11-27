This will likely be an exercise in filling space, as it’s a holiday weekend.
Hmmmm. Come to think of it, I’ve filled an increasing amount of space since COVID hit in March 2020 and my doctor, who will remain nameless, has suggested exercise. But I think he — his initials are John Ergle, by the way — meant exercise as a means of reducing the amount of space I fill.
He’s also suggested I lay off consumption of beer. I told him I’ve cut back, ever since I quit drinking it on my early morning walks. You see, I knew already that those craft beers were fairly high in calories, so I surmised that the best way to enjoy the beer without gaining weight — or as much weight — was to drink them while walking. But then I found that I was a bit rough around the edges when I started my workday, so I quit that.
But if I cut back as much as Doc. J.E. suggests, I won’t amass my frequent flyer miles at Flynn’s on Maxwell or Good Times. And while Debbie and Dan Flynn are nice, they likely won’t tolerate me sitting there without making a purchase or two. Same with Josh Curry at Good Times.
And then there’s that brewery that every so often lets me get a jump start on its offerings. You know the one. Stone. They put out a 25th anniversary triple IPA that was and remains a great celebratory brew. If you’re an IPA fan, you’ll be a fan of this one. It was a quarter-century ago that Stone set up shop in San Diego. Since then, it set up digs in Richmond, Virginia. They have both coasts covered now.
Oh, and their Hazy IPA that was released during the peak of summer in August? Can’t go wrong with that one, either. But the cream of the crop — literally — just might be their special release, which is perfect for the holidays. You can blame any additional calories and weight on the holiday eats and sneak a few Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches brews. Actually, you might want to make that one because this imperial stout comes in at 8.5% ABV. Or, you can skip the meal and have two of these. It’ll be like having dinner and dessert in one serving.
Dessert, you ask?
Yeah, I’ll let Stone explain:
This beer “combines the inspiration of Oaxacan Hot Chocolate and Tres Leches treats in an imperial stout that’s smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent.”
Man, that’s the truth.
Perfect for the holidays? How so?
The Xocoveza is brewed with all things that evoke holiday memories but in a mixture that’s geared toward adults: chocolate, coffee, Pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Again, fair warning. It’s intense and you should probably be firmly grounded at home when you drink it. Frankly, I liked sipping it and letting it warm up a little with the room temperature.
Then there’s the occasional gift from Dr. Bob. I’m not giving his full name, not to protect his ID but to stave off others who might try to finagle a brew out of him.
Suffice it to say his daughter worked at an Asheville, North Carolina brewery and he’d drop by with samplings from the Highlands. She’s since moved farther east, to Wilmington, and works for another brewery. They have some rather delicious and intense IPAs there too. Good enough to bring ole Edward Teach — that’s Blackbeard the pirate, in case you weren’t sure — back to life.
OK, Doc J.E., we’ll compromise here. I will ease off the brews and see if I can get in some more walking. With the pup and without the beer. But I will remind you of words of wisdom shared by Ben Franklin: “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” And I’ll raise a glass to you and all you put up with when I visit your office.