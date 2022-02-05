The Mrs. — or, to borrow from fellow newspaperman and columnist Larry Franklin across the lake, my first wife — and I have recently talked about downsizing.
Ask Wendy and she’ll likely quip, “If by ‘recently’ he means the past decade, then that’s true.” Truth be told, Wendy’s been doing most of the talking while I’ve been doing the hemming and hawing.
You see, unlike my next door neighbor at the office, Matt Hensley, I have this tendency to hang onto stuff. Important stuff, but some accuse me of hoarding. I prefer to think of it as evidence that not all journalists are heartless. My collection of things is a reflection of my sentimentality.
We have a garage. The largest motorized thing on wheels that can fit in that garage? The mower. If you peeked in, which I don’t advise, you’d not know that I’ve actually gone through and gotten rid of some stuff.
I have stored away in various boxes things that date back to when I was 7. Possibly younger. I have school papers and old newspaper clippings. I have a Navy goat that belonged to my father. Actually, he probably gave it to my mother. He was a 1949 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. The darn thing still plays “Anchors Aweigh” when you wind it up, even if the anchor is slowly dropping. I should send it to Annapolis.
There are old photos from my youth right along with old photos that have to be of family members long gone; otherwise, why would my mother have kept them? Too bad she didn’t ID them.
I have Dad’s old toolbox, drill, sander and even a collection of my grandfather’s tools. Only problem is, I’m not very handy with tools. I am better equipped to swing a sledgehammer and destroy something than swing a hammer and build something.
And then there’s what is on the inside of the house. There’s a mix of what we bought right along with items that belonged to Wendy’s folks and mine. Some are antiques and I can recall the approximate year and location where my parents or mother and grandmother bought those few pieces.
But they’re not pieces our kids really want. At least, most of them aren’t. I’m kind of jealous of my kids. Both are a bit more practical and maybe even minimalistic. After all, what’s the point of having a piece of furniture that is not for use so much as for decoration. Why not sell it so they don’t have to?
So, while we’ve had these recent talks about downsizing, I find it hard to part with some things. I’ve done it, in some cases, but haven’t quite gotten to where I can say “let it all go.”
It doesn’t really help matters that we’re in a house on the much-sought old Duke rate. In the winter, we throw open the windows to give the birds some relief from the cold. In the summer, we do the same to let them cool off. Which reminds me, we probably should reinstall the screens.
Sometimes I think we can accomplish several goals at once. I can detach from my long sentimental journey fraught with possessions and we can downsize. Only problem is, Wendy’s not so keen on my suggestion.
My thought was that perhaps we could sell it all and buy a sailboat. Or a motorsailer. Hit the ICW and go from port to port.
Maybe that’s as much me hanging on to some sentimentality as anything else has been. You see, my parents bought a small sailboat in the 1970s. It was a great weekender, despite a few mishaps and troubles with the diesel engine. Before that, in the early ‘70s, I had accompanied them several years to the Annapolis Sailboat Show. They dreamed of getting a good-sized sailboat and heading out onto the seas. My dad learned to sail there, of course, during his years at the Naval Academy, and in later years my mother went to Annapolis and became a graduate of ASS. She had the shirt to prove it. Oh, sorry. That’s Annapolis Sailing School, in case you were wondering.
That never happened, though. One of the last times I saw Dad smile was when he was at the wheel of their 25-footer off the Chesapeake Bay. That was in the summer of 1978 and he died that August. Dream unfulfilled. Not too many years later, my mother sold her home and bought a 32-footer she lived aboard on Virginia’s York River. She didn’t sail the seas, but did get the boat out on the bay a few times. It was her way of trying to live out the dream they shared.
Maybe we should consider a motorhome instead. That would still accomplish the goals of getting rid of stuff and downsizing, right? Besides, I’ve been known to get seasick in fairly mild conditions on the water.