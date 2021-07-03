”The entrance to hell is not far from Hodges, S.C.” — Gerald Jackson
That quote is from Gerald Jackson, who, along with Steven Bryant, owned and operated Jackson Station in Hodges. If Jackson was right, then the entrance to hell isn’t far from Uptown Greenwood either, and this coming weekend Uptown will be where Jackson Station regulars should be.
I didn’t get to Greenwood until I joined the Index-Journal in August of 1999. Nine long years had passed since Jackson Station had closed. That I missed those years when it was open and served up some of the best blues and R&B might be a blessing. I would have had frequent flyer miles, no doubt, and there’s a good chance I was saved from a crash landing.
But thanks to Lander University sociology professor Daniel Harrison and a few conversations I’ve had with longtime residents who frequented Jackson Station, I have a good picture of what the place was like in its heyday.
Harrison wrote a definitive book on the train-depot-turned-music-destination-spot that he completed last fall and is available at McCaslan’s Book Store and, of course, Amazon. “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar” contains fantastic tales from interviews Harrison had with regulars and musicians who performed there.
For the upcoming 20th annual Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise, a handful of those musicians will take to the stages in Uptown during the Blues Cruise and, I hope, recount their memories of the venerable venue while performing.
And maybe, just maybe, Gerald and Steven will be afforded an opportunity listen in. Both are gone now. If you don’t know much about Jackson Station or why the word “tragedy” is in Harrison’s book title, I’ll not ruin it for you. I’ll merely recommend the book to you. It’ll give you an even deeper appreciation of the music scene this county has had for decades.
It will also make you mad as hell when you learn the details of the tragedy. It’ll make you mad that you too did not get to experience why Jackson Station became one of the South’s best blues bars.
Glenn Phillips, an Atlanta-based musician, told Harrison that Jackson Station was “part church, part carnival and part diner.” If that line alone doesn’t make you want to at least experience Jackson Station through Harrison’s book, then nothing else will. Well, with the possible exception of coming Uptown to hear the Sensible Pumps, Rev. Billy Wirtz, The King Bees and Bob Margolin, all who performed at Jackson Station.
OK, one more tease to push you to buy the book. Wirtz told Harrison that Jackson Station “was like ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ meets ‘boys in the Band’ in outer space.”
Man, I wish I had been here back then. I bet if I close my eyes while listening to any of these Jackson Station alums I can envision being in that old train depot and enjoying a different sort of church.
OK, time to crank up some more tunes to warm up for the Blues Cruise, but since the topic of books came up here, you should know that Marv Ward — Rev. Marv Ward, that is — is more than a songwriter, musician and frequent Blues Cruise act to catch. He just published a book of poems, “Healing Time,” that he wrote while recovering from a stroke. You can get a copy of the book during his book signing party 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McCaslan’s Book Store. Heck, get his book and Harrison’s when you’re there.
His latest CD will also be available. “Sparkling Isolation,” his sixth, contains nine original tracks he describes as ranging from down-home blues to Americana to acoustic front porch funk. I’ve heard it, and you really should snag a copy of that and his inspirational book.
I’ll leave you with one of his poems titled “Dust.”
The stark light on my lawn
revealed
the bare spots and dust.
My feet were enveloped in the cloud as I walked
I cried here I am
but my soul was lost
and the dust kept rising.