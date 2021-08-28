If you’re not a habitual front-to-back newspaper reader, then flip back a few pages. There, on page 3A, you’ll find Chris Trainor’s weekly column. There you will read that Chris is danged excited, and understandably so. He’s gearing up for college football season.
Nothing gets Chris more excited than college football. Well, that’s not true. He gets real excited about filling up his bucket list treks to every baseball stadium in the country. And he gets rather hyped about basketball season. Oh, and movies.
Anyway, while Chris has a hankering for boiled peanuts to accompany college football, and while he can hardly contain his excitement, if nothing else he’s a realist.
What’s the saying? Hope is not a strategy. But hope is what lots of people have going into the football season this year. Sure, we thought the 2020 season was the anomaly brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that derailed just about everything. We all thought that would be a one and done, that this year would be different, a return to normal football and — well — normal everything.
And so it goes that as he preps his boiled peanuts, Chris acknowledges that it’s just too likely COVID will strike again and disrupt game schedules.
It’s not just college ball that will get derailed. On Friday, the Blue Ridge vs. Greer game was canceled. Yep. A player contracted the virus. There will be more.
Ain’t it great? Here we are approaching fall 2021. We’ve had ample time to tamp down the virus by masking and getting one of three available vaccines. “Ah.” you say, “obviously that was a flawed plan because look at the numbers now.”
Do look at the numbers and do consider that had we all been good and responsible people who set politics and whacko internet memes and posts aside in exchange for just doing the right thing by each other and ourselves, we wouldn’t be in this situation. The various vaccines we had available can and would stave off the delta variant or, at least, lessen people’s illness if they contracted it.
Chances are we’d have a nearly normal school year and football season, but right now it doesn’t look like we’re anywhere near that goal line.
As for me, I’m inclined to think wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is way more effective than hoping for the best and certainly far more effective than, say, carrying around a copy of the U.S. Constitution. Because I’m pretty sure that document is not to the virus what kryptonite was to Superman.