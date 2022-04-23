If perchance you see Wendy this weekend, or even afterward, congratulate her on her sainthood.
While it’s true I was a Catholic as a young boy, both of us are now members of a Presbyterian church. But that does not negate her being elevated to sainthood, and I’m fairly sure that Catholics, Presbyterians, Lutherans, Baptists, Methodists and even those who count themselves among the nondenominational ranks will agree. That is, at least those who know us.
I cannot tell you how many times when upon learning who Wendy is married to, the next line out of that person’s mouth is one of these:
“Oh, you poor thing.”
“How do you live with that?”
“Is he always like that?”
For a time she would just laugh along with the person she’d just met, but her answer of late has been a simple, intended-as-humor one-word reply:
“Alcohol.”
Yes, we do enjoy our social occasions with friends and family, occasions that will likely include a glass or six of red wine. Did I say six? Sorry. That’s a typo. I meant seven. Still, I remain fairly confident that her answer really is intended to be humorous.
Truth remains, however, that with or without the adult beverages, Wendy is a saint. True, she hasn’t gone through all the steps it takes for the Catholic Church to recognize her as a saint, but again, those who know us would agree she gets a pass and Vatican or no Vatican, pope or no pope, gets the title.
It all started 42 years ago. I was looking out my dorm window on the piney campus of N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount. I see this PYT — Google Michael Jackson songs if you don’t get that — get out of a car and head toward her dorm. She’s wearing a sundress and she has slightly wavy long blonde hair.
I didn’t have binoculars, but my eyesight back then was sharp enough to know that was quite a beauty gliding along the sidewalk.
Before too long, we met face to face when I was assisting her and other students in a college lab. We got together outside of class and, as she was prone to do, she was wearing one of her sundresses. Her face and hair were perfect, especially with that little crease in her nose that eventually I was brave enough to say was as cute as a baby’s behind. That might not sound like a compliment, but it was meant in the nicest way. The smell of White Shoulders perfume, her cute lil Georgia/North Carolina accent and all smacked me upside my head and got my attention. And, somehow, I got hers.
Two years later, we got married. That was 40 years ago tomorrow. We joke that she thought I came from money while I thought she was the one who came from money. Too long a story to tell here, but it was the sad truth and no joke that neither of us came from wealthy backgrounds. That didn’t stop the wedding from going forward, though.
We’ve had our moments, good and bad. We have been blessed, as so many generations of couples can also claim, with wonderful children.
Really, our story isn’t all that different from the stories many other couples can share, whether they’ve been together 10, 20, 40 or 60 years.
With one possible exception. Those wives probably aren’t saints in the same sense as Wendy. They probably didn’t have to put up with a Richard.
Happy anniversary, Saint Wendy. You worked overtime to earn the status, that’s for sure.
Oh, and if you do congratulate her and she gives you a quizzical look, don’t be surprised. Chances are, after 40 years, she hasn’t read this column yet, either.