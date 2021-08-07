Some people already read an abbreviated version of this, which I posted on my personal Facebook page Sunday. Thanks for the comments, by the way. I have edited that post for date references and slightly expanded upon what I wrote for this weeks’ column.
It was 41 years ago Aug. 1 that I climbed the long and steep stairs to the Evening and Sunday Telegram at 150 Howard St. In Rocky Mount, North Carolina to join the news team there.
I spent a decade at that paper, eventually serving as its editor, before the now-defunct Thomson Newspapers relocated me to Florence, South Carolina for a nine-year stint.
Florence was a larger market than Rocky Mount, but the reason for my relocation was driven in large part because Thomson had consultants to their publishers. While the consultant and I got along and often were in agreement, it’s important to recall that he was a consultant to the publisher and not to the editor. That publisher and I did not always see eye to eye. So, if there were to be any relocating of personnel, who do you think got relocated? Anyway, it was all good.
In Florence, I initially did page design and was in charge of some special sections. When the editorial page editor made one mistake too many one day, the publisher asked if I wanted to assume that role. I remained in that role, but a new publisher eventually determined the paper did not need someone to serve only in that capacity.
It was a good news-bad news conversation and I became an assistant managing editor who helped with the day-to-day assigning and editing of our reporters’ work while yet writing editorials and overseeing those pages.
Of course, as newspaper corporations began the long march toward decimating themselves in order to eke out as much profit as they could, it turned out the paper did not even need that particular position. Or several others.
Stuff happens. It’s all good, if not but a bit disruptive to the family life.
Within a few weeks of joining the unemployed, I wound up here, at the Index-Journal, and on Monday I mark my 22nd year with the newspaper.
it’s been an interesting 41-year run. And while the Telegram building is in shambles, the paper still exists after changing hands several times. Florence Morning News remains as well, also having changed hands several times.
But the IJ remains a family-owned operation. Sure, it’s had transitions too, as all newspapers have, but it has served the area for more than 100 years now and continues its mission of being a resource and a watchdog to keep readers informed.
The past several years have been the most divisive and hateful I’ve witnessed in my career as we, a beacon of local coverage, have been lumped into the “fake news” and “enemy of the people” category.
I’m amazed by the people who disagree with an editorial or columnist, or even dismiss AP news stories to the point that they quit the paper. What happened to civil discourse? Why can’t people read a viewpoint and then, rather than cancel their source of so much local information, write a letter to the editor to speak their minds?
I should probably clarify that. That’s speak their minds, not go on a rant and spew inaccuracies and hatred. Especially not in all caps. Remember, civil discourse.
Maybe this all sounded like a “woe is me” piece. That was not and is not the intent. Actually, it’s more of a “whoa” piece in that anniversary dates often give us pause for reflection, and that’s really what this is. A pause and reflection on four decades in the newspaper business and how it has changed greatly.
My hope is that things will turn around and that not all newspapers dotting the communities across this nation will wind up looking like the old Telegram building in the accompanying photo, a building devoid of people and a community devoid of solid local news reporting.
Being nudged into another job because you and the boss don’t pair well like a good Chardonnay and cheese is no fun. Being referred to as institutional knowledge by the boss one day and becoming an expense on his bottom line the next is a bitter wine to drink with a cheese that has also turned.
A far worse pairing, however, is a community without local journalism. That is not something to celebrate. Rather, it is something to mourn, much as one would mourn the death of a dear family member.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.