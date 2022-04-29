Neil Young's "Harvest," Aretha Franklin's "Young, Gifted and Black," Allman Brothers Band's "Eat a Peach," The Rolling Stones' "Exile on Main St.," David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars."
And then there's "Jesus Christ Superstar."
This year is the 50th anniversary of the above artists' albums — and there are more turning 50 than those listed — and it's a year in which the rock opera is continuing to tour and celebrate its 50th year. If you remember, COVID knocked a lot of plays, musicals and concerts off the calendars, so ...
It is fitting to include the title with a list of albums because Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice released "Jesus Christ Superstar" first as an album in 1970. The duo couldn't get backing for a stage production, so they released the musical as an album. The following year it was picked up as a successful stage production.
The Regent's Park Theatre London production has been running this week at the Peace Center and, sadly, you only have four more opportunities to be bowled over by the performance — 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday (today, if you're reading this in the morning print or e-edition edition), 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Let me say up front that while I have enjoyed being a performer in productions at Greenwood Community Theatre and even a couple at the Abbeville Opera House the past dozen or so years, I do not consider myself an adequate reviewer of plays and musicals. My own involvement in local theater, coupled with my lack of expertise as a critic, are why you won't read a play review by me. Until now.
But I know what I like. What I can and do appreciate. It's sort of like wine. If you taste it and like it, then it gets a good rating. From you. You might not be a wine snob, but your tastebuds are your tastebuds.
So, with that said, Wendy and I absolutely enjoyed the production, from start to finish. I have the original soundtrack on a double CD set and have, since Tuesday, listened to it again. These performers are every bit as good as the original.
The set largely does not change. The cross that serves as a part of the stage, much like a runway, is both symbolic while ever-present and an effective layer for the performers. The phenomenal musicians are situated in shadowy rooms on an upper level of the set and not in an orchestra pit. The setup makes for fantastic sound and, even while they are often visible, the musicians are part of the show, not a distraction.
If you've seen "JCS" or listened to the original soundtrack, then you'll be amazed at how these performers deliver. And more than that, the choreography is exquisite and carried out with incredible energy and precision. Kudos to the costume designer as well. Elton John would envy Herod's costume, that's for sure.
Jesus was a carpenter, but in this production, he's also an accomplished guitarist and vocalist. Aaron LaVigne is incredible to watch and hear.
She doesn't strum a guitar, but Jenna Rubaii as Mary Magdalene's voice is beautiful. I'd dare say she might be better than Yvonne Elliman, who is on the original motion picture soundtrack.
Equally well suited for their roles are Omar Lopez-Cepero as Judas, Alvin Crawford as the deep-voiced Caiaphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, Tommy McDowell as Peter and Paul Louis Lessard as King Herod.
And one spoiler alert that's not really a spoiler alert. You know — or at least you should know — how the story ends. But how the ending is portrayed and carried out in this production is emotional, touching and very effective without being gruesome.
This weekend packs plenty of entertainment right here at home, not the least of which includes "The Boys Next Door" at GCT. But if you have the time and inclination, you really shouldn't deny yourself the chance to catch "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Peace Center before it leaves town.