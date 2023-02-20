A week after the public learned about S.C. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion reporting error on the state’s financial balance sheet, there remain a lot more questions than answers:
• Who was responsible for what Mr. Eckstrom calls a “logic error” that was made when computer coders were consolidating state agencies’ individual accounting programs into a single program?
• Will this mistake indeed have no impact on our state’s ability to borrow money, as Mr. Eckstrom seems to believe?
• Why did it take a decade to fix a problem that forced Mr. Eckstrom to issue a $3.5 billion downward revision of the state’s fund balance last year?
• Does the state now have safeguards in place to prevent another problem from growing quietly for a decade before it’s corrected?
• Why didn’t Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler or House Ways and Means Chairman Bruce Bannister raise an alarm after Mr. Eckstrom briefed their staffs on the problem last year?
• Why were members of a House budget subcommittee familiar with the problem when Mr. Eckstrom met with them last month for his annual budget briefing, while senators appeared to be caught off guard when they received a similar briefing?
But two things seem pretty clear: First, and happily, no cash was actually missing, and our state budget is not affected. Second, Mr. Eckstrom should not have kept the growing problem to himself so many years.
Oh, one more thing seems clear: Someone outside of Mr. Eckstrom’s office needs to conduct a thorough review of this matter, and a Senate subcommittee that’s set to hold a public hearing Thursday afternoon seems as good a place as any to start.
By Mr. Eckstrom’s telling, the discrepancy resulted from some understandable misunderstandings between accountants and computer coders when the state consolidated its accounting systems a decade ago. This didn’t affect the numbers legislators use to write the budget but only a tedious conversion Mr. Eckstrom’s office makes every year from the state’s cash-based accounting system to an accrual-based system in order to produce the state’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the bond markets.
By his telling too, bond rating agencies are not upset about the problem, which suggests that our state’s bond rating won’t be downgraded. We hope that will be the case, but only time will tell.
His version of events makes sense, but even by his telling, there’s simply no justification for his decision not to notify other state officials as he and his staff tried year after year to get to the bottom of a discrepancy as the difference kept growing between the amount of money the state actually had and the amount his report showed.
In the end, he waited until he had identified and corrected the problem — the new computer system had not been programmed to subtract out payments to colleges as it should have been — before he told anyone outside of his staff. Meantime, he signed off on years of official reports knowing there was a discrepancy.
Now, maybe no one would have cared if he had told us about this sooner: Maybe everyone would have reacted the way the governor’s office and the Ways and Means Committee did. And indeed, one thing senators need to guard against in their hearings is grandstanding, either on their own part or on the part of others. Already, a dozen House members have fired off a letter to the Legislative Audit Council that either displayed a complete misunderstanding of what happened or else was an effort to mislead the public into thinking the $3.5 billion is missing.
But Mr. Eckstrom told senators that getting those reports right is one of the most important things his office does, so he should know that keeping a mounting error in the report secret — for four or five years as he said at one point or a decade as he implied at another — is no way to inspire trust: not from bond markets and not from the public.
We’re at a loss to explain how a top state financial officer could not recognize that taking the “trust me” approach is the absolute opposite of how he needs to do his job — although we can’t shake the idea that Mr. Eckstrom’s position as an elected official played a role in this.
It’s hard to imagine that a comptroller general who was hired and could be fired by the governor would have withheld that information from his boss for so long. Switching to an appointive system might not be the most obvious or the most urgent response to the problem, but the situation does remind us that it’s hard to find good reasons to elect this position — and easy to find good reasons to stop doing that, as Sen. Chip Campsen proposes in S.95.
If it turns out that South Carolina doesn’t suffer any financial damage as a result of the $3.5 billion blunder — if bond rating agencies don’t downgrade our credit and force us to pay higher interest rates to borrow money — that will be because we got lucky. Not because Mr. Eckstrom handled this appropriately.
