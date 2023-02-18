Livestream has become mainstream, even more so with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School children went to virtual school on their Chromebooks, businesses and corporations migrated their meetings to Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other platforms and public bodies not only met virtually in many cases, but also had the technology available to allow the public to log in and watch the meeting live on a computer, tablet or smartphone.
When public meetings entered the ether world, however, many among the public and media worried that COVID could derail normal public meetings and replace them with virtual meetings indefinitely.
Livestreaming has given the public additional means of accessing public meetings. In the not-so-distant past, the public would learn of meetings, typically via public notices published in their local papers, and then make plans to attend. If they could.
People cannot always physically be at a meeting they want to attend. Maybe they have to take a child to an after-school function, have to prepare dinner, have to help a kid with a science project, cannot line up or afford a sitter for the children. ... Any number of reasons, not excuses, could interfere with someone’s ability to show up in person for a meeting.
With livestreaming, people can watch and listen to meeting while preparing or eating dinner, giving the kids a bath or tending to a host of other activities simultaneously.
That is why legislation currently being considered has our support, as well as the Senate Education Committee’s support. If passed, the legislation would require all school boards of trustees, including charter schools and special schools, to livestream their meetings.
Here in the Lakelands, Greenwood County school districts 50 and 52 already livestream their meetings, as do Abbeville and McCormick county boards.
Some districts have not only the budget to buy the equipment needed to livestream, but also the staff to operate it. Others do not. Some districts are situated in rural areas where, even if a meeting is livestreamed, many residents cannot watch because they lack internet access.
We see two needs if this becomes law. State lawmakers, known for handing down unfunded mandates, might have to find a way to pony up the dollars needed to enable poorer schools and districts to livestream.
Moreover, they will need to work posthaste on bringing broadband to residents in the internet deserts. Otherwise, what’s the point?
Something else comes to mind. Requiring streaming of meetings needs to extend beyond public schools. All public bodies, from school boards to city councils to county councils should have to follow suit. For all the same reasons enumerated above. Some in the Lakelands already do so and are to be commended.
Streaming gives taxpayers and voters another means of keeping up with what public bodies are doing for them. And what they are doing to them.
Here again, however, the same issues apply here. The state mandate must include funding as needed to accomplish the task.
On another note, while technology is indeed good, affording us to have face time conversations and meetings globally, and broadening accessibility, we would hope streaming would not be abused and become a means for public bodies to operate less openly by only streaming meetings and not retaining a true open meetings policy.