Self-quarantining is not on the list of reasons you can use to vote absentee. In fact, it negates many of those reasons, such as work obligations or out-of-county travel on Election Day.
In other words, if you test positive for COVID-19, you are awaiting results of a test or have been told you don’t meet the testing criteria but should still stay at home for two weeks, you will still have to go down to your local precinct and vote in person, potentially exposing poll workers and other voters to the new coronavirus.
Should the state allow people in this situation to cast ballots by mail? Could that system be expedited for those who found out just days or hours ahead of polls opening that they need to self-quarantine?
Instead, should we cite the public health risk and attempt to bar these voters from executing their constitutional right and hope the state doesn’t face litigation?
Or should South Carolina do nothing and hope for the best?
If we are going to vote on June 9, there are a number of questions that need to be answered in less than 60 days. Some need to be answered before absentee voting kicks off in a few weeks.
With the Legislature out of session for the foreseeable future — and perhaps until after the partisan primary — these decisions rest with Gov. Henry McMaster and are ones he’s going to have to weigh while also working to keep South Carolinians safe and reopen the economy.
While McMaster can postpone the election, which I support, he does not see the need. That doesn’t give South Carolina much time to prepare. Here are some of the questions that he’ll need to answer ahead of June 9:
Nearly 18,000 poll managers are put to work at precincts across the state during a general election. Many of them are older and those 65 and older are more at risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Do we have any plans for if there’s a shortage of poll workers because of concerns about the new coronavirus? Will any of the precautions required to prevent the spread of COVID-19 require additional workers?
What are we doing to protect poll workers? What kind of personal protective equipment will be provided to them? Will state funds be available for PPE or will that have to come from county coffers? With the current PPE shortage, will supplies be available ahead of June 9 so they can be distributed to poll workers?
How will precincts protect voters? How will they enforce social distancing guidelines, such as staying six feet away from others? Will touchscreens be wiped down between voters? Will hand sanitizer be available? How will hand sanitizer and sanitizing cleaner be distributed to the more than 2,000 polling locations in the state ahead of June 9? Will any polling locations have to change or close?
McMaster suggested Thursday that more people should vote absentee to reduce the crowds on Election Day. Does that mean access to absentee voting will be expanded? Will people with underlying conditions that make them more at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 be able to vote absentee? Will people who are under self-quarantine be able to vote absentee? Are elections offices in all 46 counties prepared to deliver more vote-by-mail ballots or see an influx for in-person absentee voting beginning May 11? What precautions will be taken to protect those who cast absentee ballots in person as well as elections office staff?
Is there a contingency plan for if we have a setback and see a rise in cases, or is this something we’ll play by ear?
These are just some of the questions McMaster will have to answer, likely without a vote in the Legislature. I look forward to hearing his answers.