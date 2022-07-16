By all appearances, one abject, inexcusable failure after another allowed a man charged with four serious felony counts to avoid facing a jury for nearly five years and left him free in the world.
Now police say Christopher Longshore Jr. — the same man accused of shooting four people at RajN’ Rooster Bar and Grill in 2017 — killed 29-year-old Keyiona Hill. The reason? Authorities allege he was upset that he was kicked out of Uptown Grill weeks earlier and shot at the establishment, striking Hill who was inside trying to have a decent night on the town.
Particulars of the 2017 case raise a number of questions:
Why did a judge set his bond at just $30,000 on such serious offenses?
Why did prosecutors consent to dropping the electronic monitoring of Longshore?
When a condition of his bond was that he wouldn’t step foot inside Greenwood County except to attend court appearances, why didn’t authorities seek to revoke his bond despite a number of encounters in Greenwood County with law enforcement — including his arrest last month on a gun possession charge?
And why, after five years, has he not faced trial on those four attempted murder counts?
Perhaps there are reasonable answers to these and other questions, or perhaps needed context is missing from court filings we reviewed — answers and context the community deserves. But the information revealed so far is damning and points to a court system that failed Greenwood County, failed the victims of the RajN’ Rooster shooting, and failed Hill and her loved ones.
The system even failed Longshore and his family as he wouldn’t be facing a murder charge and a possible capital sentence if he were behind bars, which is where the state has contended he belongs since 2017. In fact, the only real lesson he could have learned from a half-decade of inaction is that there are no real consequences for those accused of violent crimes, which is not the message to send if you want to deter shootings.
I’d be remiss not to mention that South Carolina’s legislator-lawyers have a superpower: they can bend court calendars.
Such lawmakers are protected from appearing in court before July 31 in any given year, as well as during special sessions and the like that might happen beyond the first seven months of a year.
And if they don’t have to appear about 60% of the time, then neither do their clients.
It’s easy to see where a lawmaker could prolong the time it takes to prosecute someone, stretching cases until memories fade, key people retire or die, and the ability to sway a jury to convict dissipates entirely.
The man who represented Longshore at his bond hearings was none other than state Sen. Karl Allen, a Greenville Democrat and criminal defense attorney who has spent more than 20 years in the General Assembly.
Some have intimated to us that Allen’s representation of Longshore single-handedly thwarted prosecutors because he was exempt from appearing.
At the same time, Allen represented one of the six men charged in the Greenwood Mall shooting that happened in July 2018 — a year after the RajN’ Rooster shooting — and made appearances in that case during days when he could have invoked protection from doing so. While that case had many a twist and turn, it ended with a verdict of not guilty in December 2019. Total turnaround, even with an abortive first attempt at seating a jury and a need to re-indict all six defendants, was just under 17 months. The RajN’ Rooster case is at 60 months and counting.
And the order that extends protection to lawmakers has two notable exceptions that should have allowed hearings in the case, even a trial, despite Allen’s position in the Senate:
Any general sessions matter called for trial that is more than 3 years old, measured from the date of the indictment (Longshore was indicted in November 2017).
Bond revocation matters.
While I can’t discount that Allen might have slowed prosecution, it clearly isn’t the only factor at play — especially since the solicitor’s office has significant sway in setting when cases come to trial.
Speaking about legislators, lawyers and judges, there is something that seems peculiar about our system: South Carolina is one of just two states where the Legislature elects circuit, appellate and supreme court judges. And among those 170 legislators who vote “yea” or “nay” on each judge are 51 lawyers who could presumably have cases before any judge in the state.
It’s not difficult to see where that system could go wrong, and if there’s concern about Allen’s courtroom influence, changing the system itself might put attorneys — lawmakers and non-lawmakers alike — on more equal footing before judges.
But changing that alone won’t fix the system that allowed Longshore to walk free without facing trial for five years, that stood in the way of justice for the four people shot at RajN’ Rooster, or that allowed the murder of Keyiona Hill.
The fact remains that had Longshore been successfully prosecuted on those four attempted murder counts and incarcerated, or seen his bond revoked after his many subsequent brushes with the law — which includes landing a gun possession charge last month — he would not have been free to fire into Uptown Grill on July 8.
This community needs real answers, and we need them before someone else is gunned down merely for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.