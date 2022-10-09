I am writing this letter in support of the re-election of John McCravy III to the SC House of Representatives District 13. I have known John for over 30 years, and I believe John to be a committed Christian who lives his life by both word and example. John is a Godly man who is above reproach in his Christian conduct and behavior. John helped organize the Family Caucus of the S. C. House of Representatives. This group consist of like-minded legislators that defend Biblical ideas like family, life, marriage, gender, and religious freedom. Representative McCravy is a beacon of hope for the unborn. He was the author and major sponsor of the Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortions if a heartbeat is detectable. John cosponsored the Fetal Personhood bill, which legally grants the unborn the status of human beings. Also, John is a strong supporter of religious liberties. He successfully requested an opinion from the Attorney General of South Carolina on the constitutionality of requiring attorneys to advocate causes that violated their religious beliefs. Representative McCravy also co-signed a bill to allow public school teachers to participate in student-organized religious activities. John has been a major voice in the SC House of Representatives for traditional family Christian values. His honesty, integrity, and wisdom is much needed in the political arena. John believes in less government, lower taxes, and accountability. He is a true conservative that is driven by biblical standards and principles.