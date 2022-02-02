I work in Human Resources. In simple terms, employees come to me when they have a problem or avoid me when they think they are the problem. People love you if you have been their advocate, distrust you if you have been their accuser, and are very guarded to befriend you, viewing you as the enforcer of the rules. Catch 22, right? The role is very rewarding, especially when you work with a leader that puts the employee at the top of the priority list. And I do. His name is Dr. Steve Skinner.
In recent news, many have heard opinions on Dr. Skinner as the leader of the Greenwood Genetic Center. I have had the distinct honor to work alongside him for the past two decades. Dr. Skinner values his employees as the biggest asset he has at the Center. He consistently makes the welfare, safety and advancement of employees a part of his decision making, brings this to the table at meetings and ensures that his leadership team knows this is a priority. He is our employees’ biggest fan, encouraging growth, applauding accomplishment and ensuring each employee feels valued and accepted, not just for their knowledge and skill, but for who they are as a unique individual. He values our community, encouraging employees to represent GGC and engage in events that support the growth and progress of Greenwood. He is a humble man of honesty, integrity and compassion. To purport that he would act otherwise, now that’s deceptive.