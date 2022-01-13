There is a movement afoot to remove the statute of John C. Calhoun from South Carolina, his native state (which was taken down in Charleston, S.C., during the summer of Woke nonsense) and have it moved to a museum in California. The greatest Statesman South Carolina has ever produced! I urge everyone to contact their Representative and let them know that this is NOT acceptable.
JOHN CALDWELL CALHOUN 1782-1850
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
• He graduated from Yale University as valedictorian in 1804.
• In 1821 he became a founding member of All Souls Unitarian Church in Washington, DC.
• He studied law at Litchfield Law School in Connecticut before returning to South Carolina.
• Not long after passing the bar he was elected to SC legislature from his District.
• In 1810 he won election to the US House. While there he helped organize the Second Bank of the United States.
• In 1817 he left congress to become Ministry under James Monroe. He strengthened the nation’s military and reorganized the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
• In 1824 he was elected Vice-President of the United States. In 1828 he was again elected Vice President with the Democratic Party. It was during this time he became an adamant States Rights proponent.
• In 1832 he became a U.S. Senator.
• In 1841 he became Secretary of State of the U.S.
• In 1845 he was reelected to the United States Senate.
• In 1959 Senator John F. Kennedy proclaimed John C. Calhoun to be one of “The Famous Five” greatest senators in the United States.