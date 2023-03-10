As a Patriot believing in democracy searching for truth an peace as most have done I have come to the conclusion for 246 years it's power an money that run things
We have lived with a government with few exceptions of evil people with no conscience living laviously on the tax dollars of hard working Americans no rainbows an merry go round a just evil leaders bent on destroying the very fiber the nation was founded on.the law of the land is not the constitution just try using the 1st Amendment it may land you in federal prison. We have become a nation of a whining society wanting our own way regardless of the final outcome an regardless of what God says.
George Bush is just one example of creating a travesty for Americans with the Patriot Act under the guise of halting terrorism. Such evil such lies an the beat goes on
History has a way of repeating itself it's a mystery as to which segment will be repeated depopulation is high priority.Any news on the GA Guidestones.
Alert: No man no law no human intervention will change the course of God's Law. His law is you may say set in stone. He will have the final say. Praise His Holy Name.
P.S. these days people are being arrested or shamed for mentioning God who they threw to the curb years ago.choosevye this day who you will serve.