As a Patriot believing in democracy searching for truth an peace as most have done I have come to the conclusion for 246 years it's power an money that run things

We have lived with a government with few exceptions of evil people with no conscience living laviously on the tax dollars of hard working Americans no rainbows an merry go round a just evil leaders bent on destroying the very fiber the nation was founded on.the law of the land is not the constitution just try using the 1st Amendment it may land you in federal prison. We have become a nation of a whining society wanting our own way regardless of the final outcome an regardless of what God says.

