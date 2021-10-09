Words of praise for Remembrance project
I was heartened to read about the Greenwood County Remembrance project. Educating our young people about the realities of slavery, Reconstruction, and the Jim Crowe Era is integral to fostering a greater understanding among different ethnicities. It is outstanding that the classroom learning is being enhanced by hands-on activities and field trips. The terrors of lynching are being recognized as well as the many cultural contributions of Black Americans.
Though I began to be aware of racial injustice in my teens, what I knew then was only the tip of the iceberg. As I grew older, movies such as “Roots”, “The Life of Sally Hemmings”, and “Queen” greatly authenticated stories I had earlier heard. I began reading Black history, biographies, novels, and historical fiction.This reading along with the movies I had seen and stories I had heard through the years created in me more understanding of the injustices Black people have suffered historically; unfortunately, too many injustices continue today. I am thankful that today young people have opportunities to learn about the Black experience at an earlier age than I did. Hopefully, endeavors such as Greenwood County Remembrance project will create better understanding and lead to a just America for all.
So many wonderful things are happening in Greenwood County and GRI is one of them!
NANCY WILSON
Ninety Six