Why we are losing our country
I hear many people wondering why our country seems to be deteriorating so much. Ronald Reagan said a country not under God is a country gone under! Not most Christians, but as a nation we have turned away from God. I am afraid He has taken His hand of protection and blessing off America. Maybe the reason we are losing our country is because we have taken God out of everything. If you are a believer please pray for His mercy on America, and that He will restore us as we humble ourselves before Him!
MAC CALHOUN
Greenwood