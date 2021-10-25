Where is our local paper reporting on our supply chain and inflation??? Where is our local paper reporting on rising gas prices??? Rising grocery bills???? I could go on and on!!! But wait I know why the index isn’t reporting on it. ... its because as all media they are LIBERAL. I have been in business for myself for over 25 years ... now I am highly considering shutting down my business at the end of this year and why ... because our national and more disapointintg local paper continue to defend this idiot in office and the demo craps agenda. And I haven’t even touched on the border issues! But people of Greenwood don’t see this on our small time paper ... and that shows the problem with our liberal INDEX journal!
JAMES JOHNSON
Hodges