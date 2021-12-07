Where has common sense gone?
I know of a situation where a plaque, with name plates for the winners of the award, has no winner’s name for 2020 because of COVID-19. Instead that plate has been engraved “PANDEMIC”. Generations to come will know why there is no name on that specific plate.
Or will they?
My grandparents and parents were alive during the Pandemic (Spanish Flu) of 1918-20 with the youngest of them being about 10 years old. Yet I grew up hearing nothing about that horrible time, even though I lost one grandparent to the illness. It wasn’t covered in the various history classes I took through the years. It was as if it had never occurred. There are archives of newspaper articles and photos taken during that time, but do any of you remember, before 2020, seeing those articles or photos or hearing much about the situation? Wonder why....
We have lost millions of people worldwide to COVID-19, yet there are people who still won’t get vaccinated. I know all the arguments that are put forth--not tested enough, can still get COVID even if vaccinated, blah, blah, blah. Wonder why....
I sometimes wonder about the human race. Common sense isn’t prevalent. We ignore what could be good lessons from previous happenings.
I still remember what was put forth in one of the earliest history classes I ever took--if we do not learn from history, then we are doomed to repeat it. Have we learned nothing over the past year? Heaven help us if that is the case.
SUNNI BOND
Greenwood