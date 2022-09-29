I am a forestry consultant , and I love trees. There comes a time in every forest tree’s life in which it needs to be harvested, and morphed into a useful product. The tree does not exactly die, but just changes form. However, there are certain trees around Greenwood’s landscape that have a different purpose. These are the ornamental trees such as Maple, Ginkgo, and Crepe Myrtle, to mention a few. These urban trees serve to beautify and shade, and even serve as a “sponge” for urban pollution. I believe an urban community cannot have too many trees. However, the urban “forest” needs to be managed. Each property owner needs to manage his or her trees. My concern is that many trees in Greenwood have been allowed to grow into potentially deadly objects ,WHEN THEY FALL. I repeat-WHEN THEY FALL. The monster oaks in Greenwood are definitely going to fall. WHEN THEY FALL, the damage is terrible, and can be deadly. I believe many big trees keep getting bigger because of the huge expense involved in safely taking them down. I believe that the city, and CPW, in partnership with the land owner could work out a way to share the expense, and save money in the long term. Neighbor, don’t let your trees fall on my house, my power line, my car, or my family. Let your trees fall in a safe place, and make no mistake- the big trees are going to fall.