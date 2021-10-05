Response to Suzy Holloway about Gov. McMasters . I'm proud we have a gov. who will stand against a administration whose agenda has been depopulation for 245 years . They could not complete it with wars an other pandemics but it appears it's come to fruition . So Suzy take the jab an leave those of us alone who do not want the poison. You should feel safe your vaccinated an more of a threat to those of us who are not vaccinated . Bottom line is we should be allowed to have a say about what medical tx an what vaccines we need .. I have done much research an there is no value in the vaccine an yes sleepy Joe people who got the jab do get the virus an end up.in hospital.long term affects are not really good . . I'm for freedom of choice after all if abortion is my body my choice so is the jab my body my choice.i guess you are for a controlling socialist govt well most with a brain are not. Thankful for a governor with a brain an sensitivity to those of us who like our freedom. Choice is what it's all about.
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood