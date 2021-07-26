There is a huge controversy over how many college football teams should be allowed in the playoffs.
The top 12 teams are possibly being considered. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said that 12 is too many because the last four teams just might not be strong enough.
I agree. The NCAA might try the top eight teams. This format would allow four playoff games instead of an odd number of games with 12 teams. Also, strength of schedule should strongly be considered in picking the top eight teams. Coach Swinney also said that more teams might put less emphasis on regular season games, and might cause eligible teams to hold out key players for the playoffs.
I like the present four-team format, but this would leave out teams five, six, seven and eight, that might be worthy to be in the playoffs. Anyway, trying different scenarios might be worth trying.
Still, may the best team always win.
JAMES PADGETT
Greenwood