In 1975, I was serving in the United States Army as a general dentist. I was deployed to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, to treat Vietnamese refugees who had fled the fall of Saigon and surrounding areas in Cambodia and Indonesia who were loyal to the United States. These refuges were very grateful to be rescued and to be living in freedom in this country.
These refugees were eventually placed with churches and sponsoring families throughout the country who could oversee and help to give these people a head start in life.
I don’t see why this could not have been done in this day and time, although on a larger scale. At least these people could be accounted for instead of just randomly sending them all over the country without knowing where they were living. This should have been planned better, and the Biden administration should have thought out this problem better than they have.
JAMES G. PADGETT JR.
Greenwood