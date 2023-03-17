The capitol was surrounded as I began the Zoom talk about my hobby to the group in England. Returning to the TV afterwards I cycled between Right and Left Wing news channels. Both sides carried the same thing for hours. Let me repeat – BOTH political sides showed live images of violence. People smashing windows. People beating police with an American flag. Anger. Images on ALL channels clearly showed people waving Trump flags, MAGA hats, and other paraphernalia. Some say Antifa instigated it. Perhaps, but unlikely. Antifa being discovered in that crowd was a death sentence. The real-time unedited images made it clear however, that even if that were true, Antifa was willingly joined by an overwhelmingly Right wing oriented crowd that escalated into a mob. The next day I listened to Republicans and Democrats alike condemning the violence. Let me repeat – BOTH Republicans and Democrats condemned the VIOLENCE. I recently heard Tucker Carlson say it was mainly tourist like. That most people weren’t insurrectionists. Most? True, but unsaid and unnoticed by many, was that implies some were. “Most” were swept up by those insurrectionists and unwittingly contributed to that day. Unwittingly, but nevertheless did just that. I’m sure if they knew what a small group of insurrectionists was plotting they wouldn’t have gone that day. But they did. And now those plotters and their supporters are claiming what you saw with your own eyes, heard with your own ears, did not happen. Fool me twice, shame on me.