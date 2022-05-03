I wonder these days to varying degrees about two potential catastrophes our nation faces according to two groups of our cognoscenti. The first has been widely discussed for some years: global warming; it’s advocates promise it will doom us in a decade, unless we replace all fossil fuels with renewable energy within that period. The other worrisome situation which could cause our complete downfall is a war with China and it’s new axis ally, Russia.
Consider first the world-wide climate change threat. Groups of scientists are on both sides of this issue. We, the public, don’t hear much directly from either side, given the flood of one-sided coverage by the media. Global warming is real, but manageable problem, if all nations take proper steps. But all are not doing so. Worst offenders are China and India, both building hundreds of coal-burning power plants that will counteract positive actions by other nations. Even so, the situation is not as dire as claimed by the zealots, who have no idea of the costs and upheavals which would be necessary in any conversion from fossils to renewables.
The new China-Russia axis poses much worse possibilities, chiefly by China’s population and growth in military preparedness, compared to our cut-backs in defense spending. China has made clear its intent to be the world’s strongest nation. We had better awaken to the peril we face; but our Democrat administration sleeps soundly, caring only about wielding power. Oh, how we need a change in Washington!