Whatever the USA does to limit our contribution to climate change will be overwhelmed by China’s and India’s now building hundreds of coal-fired power plants. The last hundred years have made the world a much better place to live, though equally in all nations. Literacy, health & life expectancy, agricultural practice, water quality, and scientific inventions improved significantly.
Now we have something new and worrisome with which to cope: the 21st century China- Russia axis, far stronger and threatening than the Nazi-Japan axis of last century. Putin and Xi Jinping announced their formation of their Brezhnev Doctrine: Russia and China standing together against any external forces which threaten either of their nations.
In recent years China has been steadily increasing its military strength, while we have reduced ours. To continue these trends would prove fatal in war. Biden doesn’t recognize that his/our current thinking is the opposite of what it ought to be. He’s surrounded by lightweights obsessed more by global warming and elimination of fossil fuels, of which we have the world’s largest amounts. In seeking advisors Biden sought to enlist competence and relevant experience over political party affiliation, which has neither.
China has become the world’s strongest nation militarily, and can’t be wished away. Washington’s current incumbents have neither desire nor intelligence to successfully compete with China.