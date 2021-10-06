Urges senators to join in Alzheimer’s legislation
We need Congress support those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Currently, 95,000 people in our state live with the disease. This number is expected to rise to 120,000 by 2025. There are bills in in Congress right now that can help.
My mom helped anyone in need and that made it even harder to watch what this disease did to her. She didn’t deserve it, no one deserves it. Most people can afford qualified caregivers or utilize a true memory care facility (upwards of $90,000 annually). It’s also hard when you see that sometimes you know more about caring for an Alzheimer’s patient than some of the trained people you’re looking to for support. Alzheimer’s Disease requires specific training that is not happening at a fast enough pace.
Thankfully, Congressman Duncan understands the need to address this disease. He cosponsored the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R.2517), and the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act (H.R. 3085). Both of these bills are important to families facing a dementia diagnosis while we work through research to find a treatment or cure.
Join me, and the Alzheimer’s Association, in thanking Congressman Duncan for his leadership on these issues. I urge Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham to join him in cosponsoring the Senate version of these bills.
ANGELA SANDERS
Greenwood