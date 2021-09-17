Urges SC governor to support president’s effort
Dear Gov. McMaster,
With your bit of “We will fight to the gates of Hell ... “ you sound as if you are giving a battle cry screamed in 1861. Please. It is the year 2021.
President Biden’s mandates are not about personal liberties. Our president is thinking of every life (even yours), and is taking action to keep all safe. He is doing everything he can to bring an end to this virus that has swept our country and continues to sweep the state of South Carolina.
As a resident of South Carolina, I implore you to now take proper action. Put politics aside. Support our president. If you find that impossible to do, please then don’t take this beautiful South Carolina to the gates of Hell. Because if you do, I believe those gates might open and we all tumble in.
Surely the majority of South Carolinians support our president, and expect the same from you, our governor.
SUZY HOLLOWAY
Greenwood