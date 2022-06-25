With more than 197,000 South Carolina Caregivers providing over 296 billion unpaid caregiver hours for individuals with Alzheimer’s, we would like to thank Congressman Duncan, for co-sponsoring the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 1125 / H.R. 2517) and being a part of the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer.
My husband lost his battle with Alzheimer’s on July 13, 2021. He had virtually no health problems until one day while at work talking to someone, he forgot what he was saying. This is when our life began to change. I will always remember what my husband and I went through. When he began wandering, forgetting where the bathrooms were in our home, and so many other confusing behaviors. I was his caregiver but more than 50% of care was also provided by in-home care aids and most of his day was at the adult daycare center. I am thankful to have had those additional supports
There are more than 6 million people living with Alzheimer’s and the death rate has increased 145% since 2019 with my husband being part of this statistics. Families like mine need help now navigating an already complex health care system for our loved ones with dementia.
Please join me in asking Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to join Congressman Duncan and co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care Act.