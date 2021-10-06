Trying to make sense of picture
I sat here this morning listening to the president extolling his own good works, highlighting the millions of doses of Covid vaccine we (America) have furnished around the world. It brought to mind the 1.5 million illegals he has invited into the U.S. since becoming president.
Most without use of the vaccine but being furnished with almost all the things not available to them in their country like free health care, food, housing, education for their children and the right to worship even if they were Christians as well as the right to refuse the Covid vaccine. Now that brings to mind those in the military, first responders, and health care workers who are being denied the freedom to refuse the booster shot for any reason.
These people who were willing to lay down their lives for our country. Now many may/will lose everything not just a job. Many have years of education and work tied up in a career that has provided for their family in financial security, shelter, retirement, health care and education for their children.
Their loss will be ours in fewer health care workers, less security, not just locally but in our military because some of the most trained and experienced will chose to get out rather than give in.
What is wrong with this picture? What am I missing?
TONI ROSS
Greenwood