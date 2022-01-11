Truth doesn’t always stare you in the face
Virtually every news outlet is slanted. Bias is human nature and impossible to completely remove. You must listen to coverage from more than one source to understand an issue. Those sources cannot be wholly slanted one way or the other. Rarely are both the Right and Left wing perspectives the same. Equally rarely is one or the other wholly correct. Perception of events depends on many things, bias being but one. That’s why police talk to every witness. People often have a different memory of what happened. Truth is arrived at only after investigators compare each statement. That methodology is both common knowledge and common sense. Democrats cannot always be wrong. Nor can Republicans. Yet every day I hear people slamming Biden or Trump without EVER giving them credit for accomplishing a single thing. I’ve defended Trump’s Wall to a family member and Biden’s actions countering China to Trump supporters. (For those thinking Biden has done nothing check out the B52 redeployment to Guam in April, planned Marine and SEAL restructuring to focus on island warfare, and forming political alliances to combat China’s expansion into the South China Sea and their Belt and Road initiative.) Right wing news has really downplayed the January 6th mob violence. To those saying that is a lie, I say listen to the other side’s story directly instead of relying solely on spin from the Right. Truth lies in the middle.
KEVAN NASON
Greenwood