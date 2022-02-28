Most agree the Biden Administration’s handling of the Afghan pullout was a disaster by any measure, and the Biden Administration’s response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine turns out to be even worse. Few Americans are willing to engage in another “boots on the ground” war that would cost many lives. Nation building is over. What is baffling is intelligence has been warning of Putin’s intensions for months and Biden, who is suppose to be a world expert in diplomacy stood by and did nothing. Biden wanted to reason with a tyrant. Believe the world tried that with Hitler in the 1930’s, maybe Biden skipped that part of history.
All of this is bad enough but now Donald Trump wades in with his critique of Putin as a “genius”. That might be true, but it is not helpful language from an ex President who is giving indications he wants to run in 2024. Comments about todays situation are irresponsible, dumb and stupid coming from someone who wants be the leader of the free world. Fortunately being “dumb” can be overcome with education, “stupidity” lasts forever. In Trump’s case he can’t resist opening his mouth and inserting foot.
It is a mystery why politicians like Senator Graham & Scott and Representative Duncan continue to support Trump. What Trump is doing is all about Trump, he doesn’t give a hoot about anyone but himself, a narcissist for sure.
It is interesting to listen to comments of friends and neighbors voting for Trump in 2020 and their reactions now!